The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) revealed that the Green Line Transformation Core Capacity Program being undertaken by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has been approved to enter the engineering phase of the Capital Investment Grants (CIG) program.

The clearance advances a $4.08 billion modernization effort for work on an aging subway tunnel and light-rail system and locks in a maximum federal CIG funding share of $2.04 billion—representing 50% of the total project cost—for a future construction grant agreement.

"America’s transit riders deserve reliable, modern infrastructure that gets them to work safely and on time," said FTA Associate Administrator for Communications and Government Affairs Connor Torossian. "By advancing the Green Line’s modernization into the engineering phase, we are backing a smart, practical upgrade to a historic corridor that moves nearly 95,000 people every day."

Modernizing a historic corridor

Operating across four branches, 26.7 route-miles and 70 stations—including a central subway tunnel dating back to 1897—the MBTA Green Line is currently operating at capacity with approximately 94,700 daily riders.

Because the project stays entirely within the existing transit corridor, it requires no additional right-of-way acquisition, helping contain overall costs while delivering major capacity, reliability, safety and ADA accessibility improvements, according to the administration. Key project components include:

Purchasing 56 higher-capacity light-rail vehicles.

Modifying 27 stations and 3.1 miles of track.

Reconfiguring four vehicle maintenance facilities and yards.

Upgrading power and legacy signal systems to support continuous operations across both existing and new fleets.

As of late 2026, more than 40 transit projects nationwide are actively advancing through the CIG pipeline. Alongside ongoing project approvals, the U.S. Department of Transportation and FTA note they have initiated a proposal to modernize CIG evaluation criteria to prioritize cost-effectiveness, stronger upfront local funding commitments and streamlined project delivery.

The required completion date for the project is June 14, 2038. MBTA expects to increase capacity by 37% through the project improvements.