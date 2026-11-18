The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) has launched the project development phase for the extension of the N Line electrified commuter rail service.

The launch follows an approval by the Denver RTD Board of up to $12 million in grant funding for project development activities and a partnership framework with Adams County, Colo. The funding includes up to $10 million for Denver RTD-led technical work and up to $2 million over three years to support Adams County's coalition coordination efforts. The investment will support the environmental review, corridor validation, preliminary engineering and other technical work needed to modernize previous planning efforts and prepare the project to compete for future state and federal construction funding.

The project development phase will provide the technical analysis and planning needed to better define the future extension, including project scope, costs, schedule, risks, funding opportunities and key decision points.

According to the agency, the N Line Extension would add approximately 5.5 miles of commuter rail service north of the current Eastlake·124th end-of-line station, with proposed stations near York Street and 144th Avenue and State Highway 7 and 162nd Avenue. Once completed, the full N Line corridor would span 18.5 miles between Union Station and north Thornton.

"Completing the N Line is about connecting people to opportunity and strengthening the communities that make Adams County and the north metro region such vibrant places to live and work," said Adams County Board of Commissioners Chair Julie Duran Mullica. “Through this partnership, we're bringing local governments, community leaders and residents together around a shared vision for the future. The N Line Extension will help improve access to jobs, education, services and economic opportunity while supporting the continued growth of our region."

Denver RTD has assembled a dedicated project management team and began coordination activities with Adams County and regional stakeholders. Strategic and policy working groups will be established to support project governance, stakeholder engagement and collaboration throughout the development process.

“Today we move the N Line from a longstanding commitment into focused, accountable work,” said Denver RTD Deputy CEO Angel Peña. “Our team is building a clear picture of scope, cost, schedule and risk, so the board, our partners and the public can make informed decisions together. Working side by side with Adams County, we are laying the foundation to compete for state and federal funding and to deliver a connection north metro customers have waited a long time to see.”

The project development phase is expected to include preliminary design activities, environmental work, surveying and mapping, stakeholder engagement and public outreach. RTD will provide regular updates to stakeholders and the public as milestones are achieved and technical work progresses.

“The board is committed to doing the work necessary to advance the N Line extension in a thoughtful and responsible way,” said Denver RTD Board Chair Patrick O’Keefe. “This investment allows us to develop a clearer understanding of the project’s scope, costs, schedule and funding opportunities while strengthening the partnerships that will be essential to moving the project forward. Adams County has been an incredible partner as we have collectively kickstarted this project from dormancy to an urgent delivery plan.”

The line originally opened in 2020. The $832-million project was funded through local Denver RTD taxes and certificate of participation financing.