Denver RTD introduces Building a Better RTD strategic initiative to expand bus, rail systems

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) is introducing a new strategic initiative, Building a Better RTD, that focuses on continuously renewing, enhancing and expanding the agency’s bus and rail systems.

The agency says Building a Better RTD is part of its strategic plan and is guided by two customer-focused principles: minimizing service impacts and enhancing transparency. According to the agency, by carefully planning the timing and sequencing of key infrastructure investments and combining work in the same locations whenever possible, the initiative allows the agency to work to reduce the frequency and duration of service disruptions.

“Building a Better RTD is about doing the work customers may not always see, but absolutely depend on,” said Denver RTD Deputy CEO Angel Peña. "Keeping a transit system safe, reliable, accessible and ready for the future requires disciplined investment, careful coordination and clear communication. We know construction and maintenance can affect daily trips, and we appreciate our customers’ patience and support as we move this work forward together. Our responsibility is to limit disruptions where we can while delivering improvements that strengthen the customer experience across the region.”

Investments in transit

This year, Denver RTD is advancing 65 infrastructure investments across its bus, light rail, commuter rail and systemwide assets, including:

20 station enhancement efforts, including repairs to stairs and elevators, improved access to station platforms, parking lot repaving and refreshed landscaping.

Maintenance and reconstruction of legacy rail, bridges, power systems and grade crossings to strengthen safety and reliability.

The next phase of the multi-year Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project, the agency's largest infrastructure investment, which began this summer and is rebuilding the agency’s original rail system between Seventh Street and Colfax Avenue and between 30th and Downing streets.

A new NextRide mobile app that gives customers a single platform to plan trips, purchase and store digital fare and report security concerns.

Completing RTD CONNECT, the program that will create short- and long-term service plans to outline to the agency how to most efficiently use resources to meet the transportation needs of the service area.

Strengthening regional connections

The agency is also collaborating with the Colorado Department of Transportation, city and county of Denver and other regional partners on 15 key infrastructure investments, including:

New pedestrian bridges near the Evans and 48th & Brighton•National Western Center stations.

Planning and designing new pedestrian bridges near Nine Mile Station and the future location of the National Women’s Soccer Stadium near I-25, Santa Fe Drive and South Broadway in Denver.

Upgrading bus stops across the agency’s district to meet ADA requirements.