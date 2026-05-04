Denver RTD breaks ground on final segment of East Colfax BRT project

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) has broken ground on the Aurora segment of the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, marking the beginning of end-to-end construction happening simultaneously from Denver to Aurora, Colo. The agency notes the beginning of the final BRT segment advances construction across all five segments.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the start of construction into Aurora from Yosemite Street to Interstate 225, where work will continue in the coming months. Once complete, the BRT line is expected to reduce travel times by up to 30 minutes end-to-end while improving safety and reliability along East Colfax Avenue.

Denver RTD General Manager and CEO Debra Johnson emphasized the broader impact of the project, noting its significance beyond mobility, pointing to its role in supporting economic activity and community connection.

“This project is about more than helping people to move to and fro. It is about strengthening the connections that underpin our economy and the communities that we serve,” Johnson said.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman called the project a major milestone for East Colfax and the region.

“Our region needs BRT service to better meet transportation demands,“ Coffman said. “With BRT, this corridor will make travel between downtown Denver, I-225 and Aurora better for the long term.”

Segments 1 and 2

According to the agency, segments 1 and 2, from Broadway to Colorado Boulevard in Denver, are on track for completion in fall 2026. Crews have completed improvements at eastbound stations, including utilities, new signals and landscaping, and continue work on westbound stations. Final paving, striping and finishing work are expected in spring 2026.

Segments 3 and 4

Denver RTD says segments 3 and 4, between Colorado Boulevard and Yosemite Street, are progressing toward a fall 2027 completion. Construction is underway on both eastbound and westbound stations, with traffic currently flowing in outer lanes. Work will shift to center lanes as crews complete drainage, utilities, signals and streetscape improvements through 2027. Final paving and station finishes will be completed in 2027.

Segment 5

Segment 5, extending from Yosemite Street to Interstate 225 in Aurora, will be constructed in a single phase, with completion anticipated in fall 2027. Work will move block by block, with each section taking approximately three to six months. Traffic will remain open in the center lanes throughout construction and access to businesses will be maintained.

Arch lifts reach halfway point

Denver RTD has installed a station arch at Quebec Street, marking the project’s halfway point for arch structures along the corridor. As construction progresses, the agency says project partners continue to invest in the community through initiatives like Fax Pass, as part of the We Back the Fax campaign. The program encourages customers to collect stickers and earn rewards by visiting local businesses along Colfax. Since launching, the initiative has driven foot traffic to shops, restaurants and services during construction.

Operational testing prepares for service

The agency says teams are continuing operational testing to ensure the system is ready for safe and reliable service. As recently as March, testing by Denver RTD and project partners focused on how buses interact with new infrastructure, including center-running lanes and level boarding platforms.

Operators maneuvered 60-foot articulated buses within inches of raised platforms to validate alignment, safety procedures and boarding conditions. According to the agency, the testing supports a key feature of the system, level boarding, which allows customers to step or roll directly onto buses, with the goal of reducing dwell times and improving accessibility for those using wheelchairs, strollers or bicycles.

Looking ahead

Construction on the East Colfax BRT began in 2024 following more than a decade of community planning and input, with full service expected to begin in 2028. In the coming months, customers can expect additional station installations, continued arch lifts and periodic traffic shifts.