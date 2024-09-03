Denver RTD completes first phase of Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project ahead of schedule

Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) has completed the first phase in its downtown rail reconstruction work three weeks ahead of schedule. The multi-phased rail project, which began in early June, will resume reconstruction work in 2025. Intersections and pedestrian crossings that were previously impacted by the project have now opened and all Denver RTD-related traffic detours were lifted.

The first phase of the Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project focused on reconstructing light-rail track and infrastructure at five key intersections in the Downtown Loop. The project was initially scheduled to run through mid-September and conclude ahead of Denver RTD’s service changes on Sept. 29. The subsequent phases of the project will begin in 2025 and a final timeline is in development stage.

Between June and August, crews completed a full-depth reconstruction of the intersections at Broadway and Welton, as well as the at-grade rail crossings of 15th and 17th streets with California and Stout streets. Each stage of the summer project was successfully completed on time or ahead of schedule.

The major reconstruction project was the first of its kind in Denver RTD’s history and focused on investing in the agency’s oldest rail infrastructure. The multi-phased project will improve safety and mobility along the 30-year-old alignment.

Denver RTD notes that even though this year's reconstruction work has been completed in the Downtown Loop, light-rail service will not return to Denver’s Central Business District until Sept. 29. At that time, Denver RTD will implement its approved service changes across bus and rail network, to increase reliability, improve on-time performance and resume routes and lines impacted by the downtown project. Service changes are also undertaken by Denver RTD to enable represented staff, including bus operators, rail operators and train engineers, to select work shifts.

Ahead of the changes on Sept. 29, Denver RTD will also continue its preventative maintenance work and repairs along the D, E, H and R lines. Agency staff will additionally perform planned maintenance to its overhead electrical wires.

The following service impacts will remain in effect until Sept. 29: