Amtrak to break ground on new boarding platform at Chicago Union Station

Amtrak reports that construction will soon be underway for Chicago Union Station’s first level boarding platforms, serving multiple tracks and enabling boarding without ramps, stairs or lifts. The $112 million project is set to create a more accessible and streamlined experience for Amtrak passengers.
The project that the agency says aims to take 30 months seeks to convert dormant platforms originally built for mail and parcels into passenger platforms that will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, increase rail capacity and enhance operational flexibility. These platforms were connected to a post office above these tracks until the post office was relocated.
“Amtrak is committed to making our stations accessible to all customers and we are actively working on accessibility across the national network where more than 80 stations have accessibility projects under construction,” said Amtrak Vice President of Accessibility Dr. David Handera. “We want all of our stations to provide a welcoming environment for every passenger.”