Amtrak to break ground on new boarding platform at Chicago Union Station

The project includes a climate-controlled waiting area with restrooms and access for tracks 30 and higher. It also aims to provide interim capacity during future station modernization efforts, working to help maintain passenger service while other platforms undergo reconstruction.

“The start of this project is exciting for Chicagoans and tourists alike as it will create a more accessible and streamlined experience for Amtrak passengers at Chicago Union Station,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

The work will be done through a design-bid-build delivery method and major construction work will begin by the end of this year.

Clark Construction has been selected as the general contractor. WSP USA will continue in their role as designer of record, providing construction phase services. HNTB was awarded a project manager/construction manager contract and will provide management support through construction, embedded within the in-house Amtrak Capital Delivery Department.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for the Chicago Hub Improvement Program as construction begins on Platforms 30 through 38 at Chicago Union Station. This investment will deliver a fully ADA-compliant, level boarding platform that makes travel easier and more convenient for all Amtrak passengers while launching a new chapter of improvements at the station.” said Amtrak Vice President of Infrastructure Project Delivery Warren LeBeau. “Together, these investments are creating a more welcoming, modern and customer-focused station for the millions of travelers who pass through it each year.”

The project is funded by Congress through a $49.6 million fiscal year (FY) 2022-2023 Federal State Partnership Grant administered by the Federal Railroad Administration, $40 million in FY25 Federal Appropriations and $22.4 million in local match contributions from Amtrak, the city of Chicago and Cook County. Amtrak and the Illinois Department of Transportation were joint applicants for the federal grant.

Known internally as the Platform 30-38 Project, it is the first in the Chicago Hub Improvement Program (CHIP) to advance to construction. CHIP is transforming regional and intercity passenger rail in the Midwest with critical investments in rail infrastructure, facilities and Chicago Union Station.

“Chicago is a national epicenter of passenger and commuter rail, and these new level boarding platforms will make getting around easier for parents with strollers, wheelchair users and people of all ages. Modernizing infrastructure at Union Station is key to improving rail service and reliability across Illinois and making trips safer for the more than 30 million riders who pass through each year. Projects like this are transforming our transportation system one station at a time, ensuring it works for all riders. That’s a win for Chicago and our entire country,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).