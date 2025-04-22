Amtrak advances critical improvements and repairs at two historic stations

Amtrak is advancing critical improvements and repairs at Latrobe (LAB) and Greensburg (GNB) stations. Both stations are served daily by the Pennsylvanian train, which is financed primarily through funds made available by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

“Amtrak’s preservation and revitalization of these historic train stations will help better serve residents and visitors in Western Pennsylvania for decades to come,” said Amtrak Vice President, Accessibility, Stations and Facilities David Handera, Ph.D. “We are dedicated to working with our partners to restore and modernize the stations we serve both here in the commonwealth and across America.”

According to Amtrak, both stations set five-year ridership records in fiscal year 2024, with nearly 12,000 travelers using GNB and 3,400 passengers at LAB. The LAB station opened in 1903 and GNB opened in 1910.

Early construction phase at LAB

Amtrak says final preparation is underway at LAB before formal construction work begins later this year. Improvements will bring the station up to code with ADA standards and includes:

Constructing a new concrete platform and encasing canopy bases in concrete.

Installing new electrical service and lighting along the entire platform and ramp.

Adding two sloped walkways to connect the shelter entrance and new platform.

Building an accessible walkway from the public right-of-way to the accessible parking, station shelter and platform.

Designating accessible parking and an ADA compliant ramp with handrails and canopy to platform.

Renovating entrance to shelter for accessible access.

Providing new concrete stairs, foundations and existing stair canopy foundations.

Resurfacing, striping and modifying the parking lot.

Updating station signage.

Design phase at GNB

Currently in the design phase, Amtrak notes project renderings and specifications for the GNB Station recently reached 100 percent completion, and construction is anticipated to begin in 2026.

The project team is actively seeking design approval from external third-party stakeholders, including Norfolk Southern, the Federal Railroad Administration, the State Historic Preservation Officers and the station building owner.

The project includes:

Replacing the existing concrete low-level platform with two new concrete platforms.

Removing and relocating existing platform canopy structures with new foundations and roofing, plus a new drainage system.

Adding new stair and elevator platform enclosures.

Relocating the existing wheelchair lift enclosure and constructing a new concrete sloped walkway and landing area.

Designating two new ADA parking spaces.

Installing new platform wiring and lighting.

Constructing new concrete stairs from platform to tunnel level.

Adding two new ADA compliant restrooms.

Installing ADA compliant entrance automatic doors with new flooring at the existing tunnel hallway, utility room and restrooms.

Amtrak says the improvements for both stations are being implemented in coordination with Norfolk Southern and PennDOT.