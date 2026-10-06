MetroLink completes 5.2-mile extension to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

The MetroLink extension to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Ill., has been completed. A cornerstone project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, the 5.2-mile extension and road and bike trail improvements expand transportation options, strengthen regional mobility and improve connections to jobs and recreation throughout the Metro East.

“From the beginning, I have worked with the General Assembly to prioritize rebuilding the downstate economy, and the MetroLink project has been a cornerstone of those efforts,” said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. “With a total of $127 million in Rebuild Illinois investment, we’ve created jobs and business for local contractors and disadvantaged businesses while keeping project dollars moving through the regional economy. I look forward to seeing new businesses being built, more union members at work and more people and goods on the move to lift up the economy here.”

Led by the St. Clair County Transit District, the project marks the first MetroLink expansion in 20 years and establishes the transit system as one of the only in the country connecting two major airports: MidAmerica St. Louis and St. Louis Lambert International. The project also extends the rail system between the MidAmerica St. Louis airport and the Shiloh-Scott station – adjacent to the Scott Air Force Base. The extension improves access to air travel while connecting residents to employment, education and recreational opportunities.

“Now more than ever, we're investing in infrastructure to make sure Illinoisans stay connected," said Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "Whether you're traveling for work or recreation, this MetroLink Extension means you'll have more options with less stress. We're in the middle of everything and investments like this make sure we make the most of that."

Beyond transit expansion, the project includes a $32 million investment in new roadway infrastructure, as well as a $6 million, 4.5-mile extension of the MetroBikeLink Trail.

“Gov. Pritzker and Rebuild Illinois are creating new connections between communities and giving people options for how to reach the important destinations in their lives,” said Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Secretary Gia Biagi. “The MetroLink extension and surrounding improvements are positioning the region for success and a better quality of life for decades to come.”

In December, Gov. Pritzker signed the Northern Illinois Transit Authority Act into law, creating a new regional authority and delivering significant investments in public transit without raising statewide taxes, including $150 million of new annual operating revenue for downstate transit and infrastructure. This summer, with IDOT’s support, Warren County Public Transportation in Western Illinois expanded into Henderson County, making transit available in all of the state’s 102 counties for the first time. On Sept. 30, IDOT also announced $100 million in available funding for downstate transit capital projects.

“This new light-rail expansion supports existing business and will lead to new economic opportunities not only at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, but throughout the entire county. We appreciate the support and value of Governor Pritzker’s commitment to St. Clair County’s economy,” said St. Clair County Board Chair Mark Kern.

The extension is undergoing final safety and performance evaluations, with revenue service anticipated to start in the coming weeks. Construction began in 2023.