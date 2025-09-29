Bi-State Development to reevaluate St. Louis Metro’s Green Line Project

The Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District’s Board of Commissioners agreed to revise the Program Management Consultant contract to evaluate alternative conveyance options for the Green Line Project, with a focus on bus rapid transit. St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer made the request, so the Bi-State Development Agency can enhance the project’s financial feasibility and strengthen its competitiveness for federal funding.

According to Bi-State Development President and CEO Taulby Roach, the revision will not affect the project’s timeline.

“We will leverage the planning and engineering work already completed for the light-rail alternative,” Roach said. “By capitalizing on this preliminary work, we’ll have a significant advantage in timing and preparation. Key components, such as environmental assessments and station locations, are already in place. The Green Line project can continue to move forward timely and efficiently.”