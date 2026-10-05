Amtrak awards more than $4.1 million in Community Investment Program funding as construction advances on B&P Tunnel Replacement Program

Amtrak has awarded more than $4.1 million in funding to 11 West and Central Baltimore organizations to support workforce training, neighborhood improvements, youth programs, historic preservation and other initiatives as construction advances on the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program.

“Amtrak is investing in West and Central Baltimore through the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program, and we’re excited to award this first round of community grants that will further advance local community priorities,” said Amtrak Assistant Vice President Luigi Rosa, who is leading the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program. “This is the first of many community investments we will make over the coming decade as Amtrak works to deliver a modern tunnel that improves rail service while creating lasting benefits for Baltimore.

Amtrak says the Community Investment Program is a key component of the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program, which is building a brand-new rail alignment and modern tunnel to replace the existing 153-year-old B&P Tunnel. The program is part of Amtrak’s commitment to mitigating construction impacts in the community over the 10-year construction period for this critical infrastructure investment. Additional mitigation activities include sound barriers, noise and vibration monitoring, extensive community outreach to identify and address any issues that arise, and more.

“This investment will help ensure that the residents of West Baltimore benefit directly from Amtrak’s work to replace the B&P Tunnel,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “As we continue to see historic progress across our city—including through projects like this one, with regional and national significance—we want to make sure Baltimoreans feel the positive impacts. That’s why we’re so excited about these grants, which support community-driven efforts to create jobs, strengthen workforce training, and connect young people with career opportunities.”

Over the next decade as construction advances, Amtrak will invest a total of $50 million in the West Baltimore community through the Community Investment Program. The overall B&P Tunnel Replacement Program will deliver an additional $750 million of direct infrastructure benefits to the city of Baltimore, including new road bridges, utility infrastructure, a modern commuter rail station and more.

According to Amtrak, the existing B&P Tunnel in Baltimore is the oldest Amtrak tunnel. The 1.4-mile tunnel opened in 1873 and suffers from a variety of age-related issues, leading to frequent delays and extensive maintenance needs. Amtrak says the tunnel is at capacity and its tight curves limit train speeds to a maximum of 30 mph.

Under the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program, Amtrak will build two new tunnels for electrified Amtrak and MARC passenger trains, along with a new fully accessible West Baltimore MARC Station, 10 miles of rail infrastructure upgrades and local street and bridge improvements along the alignment. The first of two tunnel boring machines are set to launch in 2028.

“We applaud the commitment of our partners at Amtrak to invest in the West Baltimore community through the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary for Project Development and Delivery Joe McAndrew. “Serving local communities is the core mission of the Moore-Miller Administration and the Maryland Department of Transportation, and this project is supporting healthy communities in diverse ways – from bringing faster and better service for Amtrak and MARC riders, to a brand-new West Baltimore MARC station and direct investments in valued partner organizations.”

The next round of Community Grant applications will open in spring 2027.