Amtrak to begin accepting Community Grant Investment applications for B&P Tunnel Replacement Program

On March 23, Amtrak will begin accepting Community Investment Program (CIP) grant applications for eligible projects along the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel alignment in Baltimore as part of a $50 million phased investment that will coincide with major construction underway.

Amtrak notes the CIP is a key component of the overall B&P Tunnel Replacement Program, which is building a new rail alignment and modern tunnel to replace the more than 150-year-old existing B&P Tunnel.

“Amtrak’s B&P Tunnel is a critical component of our ongoing efforts to improve the state of good repair along the Northeast Corridor,” said ️Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Administrator David Fink. “As FRA Administrator, I look forward to working with Amtrak to make sure these dollars are spent efficiently and that the project is completed on time.”

Amtrak notes that when the application period opens following publication of a Notice of Funding Opportunity on the Amtrak Grants Portal on March 23, qualified not-for-profit organizations or city/state government entities will be encouraged to apply for funding to support projects located within 1/4 mile of the program alignment and qualifying under one of six investment categories:

Community development Parks and recreation Open space Transportation Workforce development Historic preservation

Amtrak says it will award community grants to select projects based on merit and eligibility via a competitive process that involves review, assessment and evaluation of applications. Amtrak will also be seeking an organization to administer a $2.75 million historic preservation grant fund for preservation projects in the Midtown Edmondson and Edmondson Avenue Historic Districts, funded by the CIP. Amtrak will select the fund administrator based on merit and eligibility via a competitive process.

According to Amtrak, it will dedicate $5 million to create a workforce hub to prepare Baltimore residents for job opportunities on the program and other regional projects. Amtrak has partnered with the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Employment Development and Maryland Philanthropic Network to provide training, mentoring and other services so participants are prepared to start construction careers.

“The Community Investment Program is part of Amtrak’s commitment to mitigating construction impacts in the community as we deliver this critical infrastructure investment,” said Amtrak Assistant Vice President Luigi Rosa. “We’ve also installed sound barriers, implemented noise and vibration monitoring and deployed our outreach team to identify and address any issues that may arise. We will work diligently to administer the Community Investment Program effectively and efficiently.”