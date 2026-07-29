Amtrak prepares for 2028 tunnel boring on B&P Tunnel Replacement Program

Amtrak’s tunneling contractor is ramping up preparatory work at the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program site, as the first of two tunnel boring machines (TBM) are set to launch in 2028. Amtrak notes that following more than a year of extensive evaluations alongside the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), the company has identified several opportunities to optimize overall program design, improve constructability and scheduling and address cost pressures. At the same time, Amtrak has advanced major work to prepare for realignment of the Northeast Corridor (NEC) south of the future tunnels, including utility relocations and the replacement of the Mulberry Street Bridge.

“President [Donald] Trump and [U.S. Department of Transportation] Secretary [Sean] Duffy are committed to delivering big, beautiful infrastructure projects to move the American people safely and efficiently," said FRA Administrator David Fink. “The FRA worked with Amtrak to improve the design of the B&P Tunnel while maintaining the highest safety standards and delivering another transformative rail project on the Northeast Corridor.”

The existing B&P Tunnel is the oldest Amtrak tunnel. At 1.4 miles long, the tunnel opened in 1873 and is currently at capacity, with train speeds limited to a maximum of 30 mph. Under the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program, Amtrak will build two new tunnels for electrified Amtrak and MARC passenger trains, along with a new fully accessible West Baltimore MARC Station, 10 miles of rail infrastructure upgrades and local street and bridge improvements along the alignment.

Amtrak notes that since the first major construction contract was awarded in late 2023 and utility relocation began in 2024, construction activities have accelerated, as Amtrak and its contractors have made significant progress, much of which is clearly visible to rail passengers traveling between the West Baltimore MARC station and the south portal of the existing B&P Tunnel. Over the past year, Amtrak and its contractors have:

Advanced work on the new Mulberry Street railroad bridge, including excavation and construction of initial footings for the new structure. Amtrak says this bridge is the first of five being reconstructed as part of the program.

Progressed manufacturing of two TBMs that will build the two new tunnel tubes; the first TBM is now more than 50% complete.

Accomplished a major milestone on a new 345-foot-long utility tunnel, an essential enabling project. Once completed in 2027, Amtrak says this tunnel will carry water, sewer, communications and electrical utilities underneath the existing and future NEC tracks.

Planned optimizations to refine costs include:

Eliminating the future Intermediate Ventilation Facility and its smaller connecting tunnel without negatively impacting safety or train operations while also reducing construction impacts to the surrounding community.

Raising the future tunnel’s vertical track alignment at its deepest point approximately 10 to 22 feet, reducing excavation needs and improving construction efficiency and long-term operations. Amtrak notes the tunnel will still maintain a maximum depth of approximately 150 feet below street level between Penn North Metro Station and the future North Ventilation Facility.

Optimizing systems and resequencing work activities to enable more efficient delivery, including greater use of parallel construction schedules where feasible.

Amtrak notes that while ongoing efforts are strengthening program delivery, challenges remain that could affect the critical path.

“Replacing the 153-year-old B&P Tunnel is critical to improving safety and reliability along the Northeast Corridor, America’s busiest passenger railroad," said Amtrak President Roger Harris. "Thanks to a strong partnership with Administrator Fink and the entire FRA team, this investment is advancing with a clear path forward as we work toward opening the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel in 2036. Successful delivery of this program will continue to rely on support and collaboration from all our partners to address and mitigate current and future challenges."

On March 23, Amtrak began accepting Community Investment Program grant applications for eligible projects along the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel alignment.