SEPTA, government of Ontario break ground on station upgrades

Transit agencies across North America are upgrading their rail stations, some to improve accessibility, while others seek to boost capacity.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) breaks ground on station accessibility upgrade

SEPTA broke ground on a project at 11th Street Station that will make the L station—that accommodates nearly 10,000 daily riders—fully accessible.

“Ensuring that SEPTA service is accessible to all riders is a core part of our mission, and today’s groundbreaking marks another important milestone in that commitment,” said SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth Lawrence Jr. “Making our system more accessible is a shared responsibility, and we are grateful for the federal investment through the [Federal Transit Administration]’s All Stations Accessibility Program, as well as the continued partnership and support of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the city of Philadelphia.”

SEPTA notes that a key element of the $44 million project is providing elevator access from the street level to the eastbound and westbound platforms. The two new elevators will make 11th Street Station fully compliant with the ADA.

“We are excited to begin this work and deliver a modern, fully accessible station for our customers,” said SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer. “11th St[reet] Station is an important gateway to East Market, and this project is an investment not only in our transit system but in the infrastructure that supports this critical corridor.”

By the time construction at 11th Street Station is completed, 27 of 28 L stations will be fully accessible, and over the next 12 years, SEPTA says it is investing more than $700 million on making Metro and Regional Rail stations accessible.

“These improvements will ensure 11th St Station is fully accessible and enhance the experience for every rider,” said Congressman Brendan Boyle (D-PA-02). “Projects like this are exactly why I fought so hard to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I’m proud to have helped secure millions in federal funding to deliver these upgrades.”

In addition to the new elevators, other planned improvements to the station include:

New lighting

Communications system upgrades

New employee bathroom

New cashier booth

New floor and wall tiles

New wayfinding signage

Structural repairs and waterproofing improvements

SEPTA’s fiscal year 2027 Budget includes funding to bring full-height fare gates to an additional 13 stations, including 11th Street. At the 10 stations where the new gates are installed, fare evasion has been cut roughly in half.

In order to perform the renovations, 11th St Station will be closed to the public from Sept. 5, 2026 through Aug. 30, 2027. L trains will bypass the station during this time. The concourse will be closed from 13th Street to 11th Street for the duration of the project.

The typical duration for similar projects is approximately 35 months. SEPTA says that bypassing the station for 12 continuous months is expected to reduce the project duration by at least 10 months and save up to $3 million.

Riders who typically utilize the 11th Street station can use the 13th Street Station, which is ADA accessible. When the 11th Street Station reopens, SEPTA says the remaining construction will cause minimal disruption to riders.

Government of Ontario begins upgrades to Durham College Oshawa GO Station

The government of Ontario has begun construction on an expansion of the Durham College Oshawa GO Station, the next step in the province’s plan to support two-way, all-day GO train service on the Lakeshore East line. The expansion includes two new tracks to support faster, more frequent GO service for thousands of commuters across Durham Region, which the government says will connect more people to housing and jobs and reducing gridlock on Highway 401.

“Under the leadership of Premier [Doug] Ford, our government is making historic investments in public transit to cut commute times, fight gridlock and keep Ontario moving,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “Expanding Durham College Oshawa GO Station will unlock more frequent service on the Lakeshore East line, connecting thousands of people to jobs and opportunities as we build a stronger, more resilient and self-reliant economy.”

Crews have started construction on two additional tracks, as well as other infrastructure to support future electrification. The government notes that the project will also include a new north platform with a canopy and snow-melt system, an extended south platform, new pedestrian bridges and a bus loop. These enhancements are designed to expand station capacity and improve accessibility.

Earlier this year, the province broke ground on the Bowmanville GO Extension, which will extend the Lakeshore East line nearly 19 kilometers (11.8 miles) farther into Durham Region and support an estimated 17,000 daily trips and 4.9 million annual boardings by 2041.

“The upgrades at Durham College Oshawa GO Station are a significant next step in our plan to shorten commute times and strengthen connections across the region with reliable, two-way, all-day rail service,” said Acting Minister of Infrastructure Todd McCarthy. “Under Premier [Doug] Ford’s leadership, our government is building and renewing critical infrastructure through the province’s C$236 billion [US$170.4 billion] capital plan to support communities, create jobs and protect Ontario.”

The province reporters it has invested over C$15.3 billion ($US11 billion) through the GO Expansion program to build new transit infrastructure, increase capacity and deliver faster, more reliable service across the GO network.