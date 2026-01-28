Government of Ontario breaks ground on GO Transit’s Bowmanville Extension

The government of Ontario has broken ground on GO Transit’s Bowmanville Extension. The project will extend the Lakeshore East GO line 18.7 kilometers (11.6 miles) into the Durham, Ontario, region, accommodating 17,000 daily trips and 4.9 million boardings annually by 2041. Once complete, the province notes the extension will deliver two-way, all-day service.

“Under the leadership of Premier [Doug] Ford, our government is making historic investments to bring rapid transit to new communities and drive economic growth across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “The Bowmanville Extension will transform travel across Durham Region, bringing fast, reliable and affordable GO train service to residents from Oshawa to Bowmanville and connecting thousands of Ontarians to housing and good-paying jobs.”

The extension will run from Durham College Oshawa GO Station to Bowmanville GO Station, offering service every half hour during peak periods, hourly during off-peak periods and every two hours on weekends.

"Awarding the major construction contract for the Bowmanville Extension moves us one step closer to providing GO train service to more people across Durham Region,” said Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay. “This project will extend the Lakeshore East line by nearly 20 kilometers, supporting 17,000 daily trips by 2041, and will add the transit capacity needed to keep pace with Durham’s rapid growth."

The province notes the first phase of construction includes rebuilding and modifying bridges along the corridor, relocating utilities and making improvements at the Durham College Oshawa GO Station and the adjacent VIA Rail Canada building. Early works began in spring 2025 and included tree clearing, geotechnical investigations along the corridor and the installation of a new watermain in Oshawa.

"We thank the Ontario government for strengthening our transit network,” said Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter. “The Bowmanville Extension will support the region’s growing population, attract new opportunities and help create connected, sustainable neighborhoods in the great city of Oshawa."

Four stations are planned along the Bowmanville Extension at Thornton’s Corners East, Ritson Road, Courtice and Bowmanville.

"It’s a proud day for Durham Region. This is a significant milestone, many years in the making, set to transform connectivity for residents of Oshawa and Clarington while improving transit access for surrounding communities,” said Regional Municipality of Durham Regional Chair and CEO John Henry. “It will mean easier commutes, expanded access to job and learning opportunities and more time for people to focus on what matters to them most. This extension will unlock housing and help local businesses grow. Thank you to the province, Metrolinx and all our partners for working with us to make this vision a reality."