City of Toronto rolls out TSP for TTC Line 5, 6

Passengers across Line 6 Finch West and on the Line 5 Eglinton between Don Valley and Kennedy stations will soon experience reduced trip times thanks to the rollout of new transit signal priority (TSP) infrastructure at intersections on the street-level portions of each line.

The city of Toronto has made changes to traffic signals that allow light-rail transit (LRT) trains to move through intersections before left-turning traffic.

“We are taking action to save customers on Line 5 and Line 6 more time on their trips,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “Rapid deployment of new enhanced transit signal priority measures is part of our plan to speed up transit across our city and give people more time with their families and less time commuting.”

The agency also notes that it’s making additional enhancements to the signals to make them more dynamic and responsive in real time on both lines. Those further changes will be rolled out in the coming months, according to the city.

Enhanced TSP is implemented at all intersections on Line 6 and at the following Line 5 intersections:

Victoria Park Avenue

Eglinton Square/O’Connor Drive

Pharmacy Avenue

Hakimi Avenue/Lebovic Avenue

Warden Avenue

Sinnott Road/Thermos Road

Rosemount Drive

Ionview Avenue

Sloane Avenue/Bermondsey Road

The agency notes that improvements at Leslie Street will be implemented after further testing and coordination with other planned traffic operations changes.

“As the operator of Lines 5 and 6, we are listening to our customers when they tell us they want to see their trip times sped up as part of broader improvements,” said TTC CEO Mandeep Lali. “This first, new phase of transit signal priority is going to bring real, measurable, incremental improvements upon which we can continue to build, bringing with it an enhanced experience for the city, the region and our customers."