TTC to extend LRT service on Line 6 Finch West March 15

On March 15, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will be extending light-rail transit (LRT) service on Line 6 Finch West to 1:00 a.m. The extension means trains will arrive every 6.5 minutes during weekday morning and afternoon rush hours and every 10 minutes at all other times.

TTC notes that with this change, late-evening replacement buses will no longer operate after 10:00 p.m. along the Finch West corridor. The TTC’s Blue Night bus service will operate from 1:00 a.m. until the start of train service at 6:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 7:30 a.m. on Sundays.

The Line 6 Finch West opened in December 2025 under temporary soft opening conditions, with early nightly closures providing the line’s maintainers, Mosaic Transit Group, with an extended maintenance window, allowing staff to become more familiar with the line and monitor it for any issues while in full revenue service.

According to the TTC. the move to full service comes as the city of Toronto is making changes to traffic signals at all intersections along Line 6 Finch West to allow LRT trains to move through intersections before left-turning vehicles. Additional transit signal priority measures are in the works and will be rolled out in the coming months, further improving trip speeds and the overall customer experience.