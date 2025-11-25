MBTA and Keolis complete 28-mile electrified track upgrade on Fairmount Line

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and its operations and maintenance partner for its Commuter Rail service, Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis), has completed replacement of over 28 miles of rail on the Fairmount Line. The work readies the line for battery-electric trains coming in future years, while also ensuring a safe and reliable ride for passengers today. This project alone replaced more rail than is typical across the entire Commuter Rail network in a year.

“Battery-electric trains and the infrastructure supporting them will deliver a quieter, cleaner and more reliable ride for our passengers. I'm thankful to our riders that use the Fairmount Line for their patience as we accelerated significant track renewal work critical towards bringing battery-electric trains for our riders and neighbors along this corridor. Under the leadership of the Healey-Driscoll Administration we are committed to delivering safe, reliable and sustainable service that the public deserve," said Interim Transportation Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “We thank our operating partner, Keolis, for their efforts to accomplish this work in an accelerated schedule."

The line will restart service on Dec. 1 with 30-minute service throughout most of the day. The current Providence/Stoughton and Franklin/Foxboro schedules will remain in effect until further notice to allow for additional Amtrak repair work to take place.

In July 2024, the MBTA Board of Directors approved a proposal from Keolis to electrify the Fairmount Line with battery-electric trains in mind for its future. The rail replacement was the first step in bringing these trains to the line. The MBTA says the new trains will provide faster, quieter and more reliable service with notably less air pollution in the environmental justice corridor served by the Fairmount Line. Further, the agency says passengers will benefit from smoother, quieter rides, more space and a modernized travel experience with less vibration. These trains will use hybrid power, with an onboard battery that charges when overhead catenary wires are available. The rail replacement work is the first step in bringing these trains to the line.

"I want to thank our Keolis crews who delivered in record time the largest rail replacement project we have ever done in one construction season," said Keolis General Manager and CEO John Killeen. “Crews replaced an average of a quarter of a mile a day, and on some days as much as a half a mile, so that we could quickly update Fairmount Line infrastructure for the new battery-electric trains and return the tracks to full service for passengers. I also want to thank Fairmont line passengers and community members for their support throughout this project."

Nearly 158,000 feet of rail were replaced by crews after the $12 million project began in June. The agency says the record pace ensured that the work could be finished on time while still operating trains on the line during peak travel periods.

While the construction was underway, crews also completed other important projects, including power washing and deep cleaning all stations and platforms, removing graffiti, cleaning trash from the right of way, brush clearing and improving drainage.