Keolis, MBTA begin procurement to electrify Fairmount Line

Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis) issued a request for proposals for a manufacturer to build new battery-electric multiple unit (BEMU) trains for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) Fairmount Line. Keolis, the operating and maintenance partner for MBTA’s commuter rail system, expects the trains to enter service in 2028.

“This is a major step as we continue to move toward building a regional rail system that will truly transform the passenger experience,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “This project and the BEMU procurement allow us to provide better headways with train frequencies every 20 to 30 minutes while also furthering our goal of decarbonizing the system. Frequent all-day service every day of the week is how we get people out of their cars and back on transit. We are committed to delivering this long-awaited initiative to electrify the Fairmount Line.”

Keolis is seeking to obtain proposals from qualified parties for the design, manufacture, testing and commissioning of the rolling stock. The new rolling stock is required to be highly reliable, with a modern multiple unit type configuration capable of operating under the overhead catenary system and via the use of on-board traction batteries. Keolis is seeking to procure seven trains, with the option to add additional trains.

“Keolis is committed to delivering this first step towards an electrified commuter rail network,” said Abdellah Chajai, general manager and CEO, Keolis Commuter Services. “This project is an example of how new technology can help deliver safe, reliable service while improving transit for the environmental justice communities along the Fairmount Line. Keolis is grateful for our partnership with the MBTA in making this plan a reality.”

Keolis’ proposed plan to electrify the Fairmount Line was approved by the MBTA Board of Directors in July 2024. Since the plan was approved, the MBTA and Keolis have been working to finalize contract details, technical specifications and other plans for the new battery-electric service.

The new trains will provide faster, quieter, more reliable service with notably less air pollution in the environmental justice corridor served by the Fairmount Line. BEMU trains use hybrid power, with an onboard battery that charges when overhead catenary wires are available, such as at South Station. The trains can then run on battery power. These trains will emit less air pollution and reduce energy consumption. Keolis anticipates trains will run every 20 minutes on weekdays when they enter service in 2028.