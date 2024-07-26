MBTA Board greenlights plan from Keolis Commuter Services to introduce electric trains on Fairmount Commuter Rail Line

A $54 million plan has been approved by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Board of Directors to bring battery-electric train service to the Fairmount Commuter Rail Line, which will help to create more frequent service and lower emissions in surrounding communities.

Keolis Commuter Services, the operating partner for the MBTA Commuter Rail, submitted an innovation proposal to the MBTA in December 2023 with a plan to introduce battery electric multiple unit trains (BEMUs) onto the Fairmount Commuter Rail Line.

"This plan is a major win for Fairmount Line riders and our entire state. By electrifying the Fairmount Line, we'll deliver more frequent, reliable service while also moving Massachusetts forward on our climate goals," said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. "I'm grateful to Secretary [Monica] Tibbits-Nutt, General Manager [Phil] Eng and Keolis for their visionary, innovative work to finalize this plan that will have long-term benefits on our transportation system, environment, economy and overall quality of life."

The trains will provide faster, quieter, more reliable service with notably less air pollution in the environmental justice corridor served by the Fairmount Line. With approval from the MBTA Board of Directors, the MBTA and Keolis can now finalize the details of the contract, including a timeline for service to begin.

It is anticipated that trains would run every 20 minutes on weekdays. Subject to the procurement process, the first train is expected to enter service on the Fairmount Line in early 2028.

“There have been discussions about electrifying our rail network for many years. This agreement is a gamechanger that will benefit generations of passengers, beginning first on the Fairmount Line,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “By embracing new technologies, we will be able to electrify the Fairmount Line sooner within our existing available funding. Understanding the billions of dollars needed to fully electrify our entire system, this is the first step that I believe will pave the way to a profound transformation that can bring the future of our rail network that much closer. I thank Keolis, the MBTA’s Rail Transformation and Railroad Operations team and all of our support groups as we focus on delivering improved service that is environmentally friendly for future generations to come.”

BEMU trains use hybrid power with an onboard battery that charges when overhead catenary wires are available, such as at South Station. The trains can then run on battery power. Because they are electric, these trains emit less air pollution and reduce energy consumption. BEMU trains also provide passengers with smoother rides, more space and a modernized commuting experience. Additionally, BEMUs operate a quieter service, significantly reducing noise and vibration for passengers and residents adjacent to the route, yards and maintenance facility.

With this agreement in place, Keolis will act as a Project Delivery Partner (PDP) to manage the new decarbonized fleet, additional power and charging infrastructure and a new light maintenance facility. The PDP approach is split into two phases, beginning first with the preparation phase to design and develop procurement documents and following with the delivery phase to project manage and integrate the BEMU fleet.