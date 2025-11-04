Mount Dennis Metrolinx GO and UP Station to open Nov. 16

The Mount Dennis Metrolinx GO and UP Station is set to open on Nov. 16.

The stations will connect customers to Kitchener Line GO trains, Union Pearson Express trains and Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus service. A direct connection to the Line 5 Eglinton (Eglinton Crosstown) will also be made available at Mount Dennis GO and UP Station when the new light-rail line opens.

Mount Dennis will be the first station to connect GO Transit, TTC and UP Express at a single station. Construction is also underway at Bloor GO Station to connect GO and UP customers to TTC Line 2 service at Dundas West Station.

Customers only pay once when transferring between TTC and GO Transit using PRESTO with One Pay.

New GO and UP Express options

All existing GO train trips on the Kitchener Line will stop at Mount Dennis GO and UP Station. Customers will soon have access to:

64 weekday train trips (non-express), with trains running every 30 minutes.

32 weekend train trips (non-express), with trains running every 60 minutes.

UP Express trains operating every 15 minutes from approximately 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on weekdays and 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on weekends.

Metrolinx has also planned GO service increases on the Kitchener Line that start Nov. 23, giving customers more offerings to make their commute quicker.

Local transit benefits

Riders will soon be able to traverse between Union Station from Mount Dennis GO and UP Station in 16 minutes.

For riders aiming for Toronto Pearson Airport, all existing UP Express train trips will serve Bloor, Weston and Mount Dennis stations. A trip to Pearson Airport from Mount Dennis GO and UP Station also only takes 16 minutes.

Cedarvale opening

Metrolinx is also in the process of opening an underground pedestrian walkway at the TTC’s Line 1 Eglinton West Station. Once Line 5 Eglinton opens, Eglinton West Station will be renamed Cedarvale Station.

Riders will be able to access the station underground instead of crossing multiple lanes of traffic, improving safety.