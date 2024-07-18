Metrolinx's PRESTO now available for use in Apple Wallet

The PRESTO card can now be added to customers' phones through Apple Wallet to allow for easier tap to ride options when looking for transportation with Metrolinx. This new feature brings even more ways to pay your fare across the region.

This is the first time in Canada that a transit card is available in Apple Wallet, changing the game for customers, whether they’re regular riders or just visiting.

A digital version of a PRESTO card can be added to Apple Wallet for no additional charge and can be used to pay fares on GO Transit, UP Express, Brampton Transit, Burlington Transit, Durham Region Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, MiWay (in Mississauga), Oakville Transit, TTC and York Region Transit.

“We are excited to bring customers another way to pay their fare with the addition of a PRESTO card on iPhone and Apple Watch,” said Barclay Hancock, Metrolinx chief payments officer.“This is yet another way PRESTO is continuously evolving and innovating to meet the needs of customers and make it easier for them to choose transit first.”

They can also purchase transit passes via the PRESTO app and add them to PRESTO in Apple Wallet, without needing to visit an in-person location.