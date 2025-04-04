TTC awards design-build contract for Bloor-Yonge Capacity Improvement project

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has awarded the Kenaidan Murphy Joint Venture (KMJV) a progressive design-build (PDB) contract for its Bloor-Yonge Capacity Improvement (BYCI) project. Through the BYCI project, TTC says it is working to expand and rehabilitate the existing subway station to improve efficiency and capacity and reduce overcrowding during rush hours.

The decision to award the contract to KMJV was approved by the TTC Board of Directors in February. KMJV will work collaboratively with the TTC to advance the design of the BYCI project to approximately 70 percent and develop a schedule and target pricing for implementation. TTC says this phase is expected to take approximately two years.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, Ontario is making historic investments in public transit and carrying out the largest subway expansion in Canadian history to combat gridlock and connect Ontarians to housing and jobs,” said Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “Our government is proud to support this critical project which will increase capacity at Bloor-Yonge Station and help tens of thousands of daily riders get to their destinations quickly, making their commute easier and more convenient.”

The Bloor-Yonge Capacity Improvement project is being completed under a PDB procurement model, which has three phases: procurement, development and implementation. Once the development phase is completed, TTC Board approval will be required to move to the implementation phase, where station design will be completed and construction will begin.

The total cost for the project is currently estimated at C$1.5 billion (US$1.05 billion), to be funded jointly by the city of Toronto, the government of Ontario and the government of Canada. Work will include the construction of a second platform on Line 2 for eastbound service, an expansion of the Line 1 northbound and southbound platforms, new elevators, escalators and stairs and the construction of a new accessible entrance and exit on the south side of Bloor Street East.

Once complete, this project will increase the station’s capacity and accessibility.

“Bloor-Yonge Station is one of the TTC’s busiest stations and this project is essential to ensuring that the station can continue to handle the high volume of commuters safely for years to come,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. “Congratulations to Kenaidan Murphy Joint Venture on winning this contract and we look forward to the next steps in this project.”