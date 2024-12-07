Community Transit’s 2025 operating budget to increase service and reduce fares

Community Transit’s board of directors has approved the proposed 2025 budget that will add more bus trips and Zip Shuttle service while reducing fares for eligible groups.

Community Transit will add 116,000 hours of service across its bus, vanpool, Zip Shuttle and Dial-A-Ride Transportation (DART) and paratransit service options. Specifically, 64,000 hours of bus service will be added – a 15 percent increase over 2024 levels.

Fares will be reduced to $1 for eligible riders in 2025. Others who qualify based on income for the Subsidized Annual Pass will be able to ride for free.

“Transit needs to be an easy choice for people, so we’re focused on making it an effortless experience for everyone,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “With dependable, affordable bus service – and more of it – people will be able to take advantage of regional improvements, like light rail, to get farther, faster and to get around their own community with ease.”



The approved budget will also support the following activities:



