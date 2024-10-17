LIT hosts sold out Leadership Summit in Portland

Latinos In Transit (LIT) welcomed more than 271 attendees to its sold-out 2024 Leadership Summit, hosted by TriMet in Portland, Ore., from September 12 to 14.

The summit, held as part of LIT’s Hispanic Heritage Month activities, featured an expanded two and a half days of programming, marking a reimagined experience for its members and supporters. This year’s summit showcased LIT’s commitment to advancing Latinos and other minorities into executive roles by providing mentorship, leadership training, workforce development programming, and by highlighting Latino industry leaders.

Mentor Pair-Up: "Contigo" Program

The summit commenced with LIT’s first-ever Contigo mentor pair-up program, designed to foster relationships between first-time attendees, new LIT members and individuals new to the transit industry with experienced professionals. Mentees were matched with mentors based on their field of interest, creating valuable networking opportunities. The program, which served as a preview for LIT’s forthcoming 2025 Mentorship Program, was aimed at ensuring attendees gained the most from their summit experience.

Opening reception at The Melody

Attendees were welcomed to an opening reception at The Melody, featuring DJ OG ONE, the official DJ of the Portland Trail Blazers. The event offered an evening of lively conversation, networking and local cuisine organized by TriMet staff. TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr. addressed the attendees with welcome remarks, followed by a video presentation on the history of TriMet. A photo booth at the event captured memorable moments, which were later compiled into a summit yearbook, distributed to all attendees.

Café Con LIT livestream – A historic first

For the first time, Café Con LIT, LIT’s monthly virtual program, was hosted in front of a live audience and streamed to viewers across the country. Access to the live stream was offered free of charge, making part of the summit economically accessible to all. The session, hosted by LIT Board Secretary Megan Perrero, centered on equity and diversity in the public transportation industry and featured Ozzie Gonzalez, former TriMet board president; Karol Orozco, senior project manager, IDEA Office, TriMet; and Moises Gutierrez, deputy CEO, Sound Transit. Sponsored by Sound Transit, this engaging conversation highlighted the challenges and opportunities in creating more inclusive work environments.

Technical Tours

As part of Friday’s programming, attendees participated in two exclusive tours:

4T Tour: Participants experienced how Portland’s unique transportation modes—train, trolley, tram, and Tilikum Crossing, Bridge of the People—have shaped the city’s mobility culture.

Powell Garage Tour: This tour showcased TriMet’s newly modernized Powell Garage, featuring a cutting-edge bus wash system capable of reclaiming 300 gallons of water per minute and a 400,000-square-foot bus yard housing over 300 buses. The tour demonstrated TriMet's commitment to safety, capacity expansion and employee well-being.

Training Sessions

For the first time, attendees had the opportunity to participate in intensive training sessions led by Latino industry leaders:

DEI and Non-discrimination, Addressing the Shift: Presented by Aida Berduo Berry, vice president of advisory services/civil rights practice lead, WSP USA, this session focused on ensuring public transportation programs remain inclusive amid challenges to DEI programs across the country. Topics covered included Title VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.

Developing Employees: Led by Rosa Medina-Cristobal, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), and Salvador Llamas, COO, AC Transit, this training highlighted DART’s successful post-pandemic strategies for employee retention and development, emphasizing leadership training and workforce morale improvements.

Annual membership meeting

The annual membership meeting, sponsored by HNTB, provided attendees with an overview of LIT’s achievements and plans for the future. LIT Board President Herold Humphrey opened the meeting, discussing the organization’s strategic growth.

Elizabeth Carter, LIT vice president, gave a year-in-review report, noting the success of the Leadership Academy, which celebrated its third year with 29 graduates.

Eugenio Bonet, LIT treasurer, presented a financial report highlighting LIT’s financial milestone, with the organization generating over $275,940 in membership fees, donations and special events, contributing to a half a million dollars in total revenues for LIT in the past eight months, reflecting a 24.86 percent increase in membership revenue.

Christina Villarreal, LIT executive director, reported a 580 percent increase in program activity and a 420 percent growth in membership, noting that LIT had seen a 1,100 percent increase in public transit agency members.

Member and Small Business Awards

LIT honored outstanding members and small businesses for their contributions.

The Member of the Year Award was presented to Sal Llamas, COO of AC Transit, for his dedication to LIT programs, including co-chairing the Workforce Development Task Force and mentoring emerging leaders.

“To say I'm surprised, humbled and shocked is an understatement. I’m rarely ever speechless and I’m very touched. Thank you very much for the honor,” Llamas said while accepting the award.

The Small Business Member of the Year Award was presented to VTS Engineering, recognized for the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion and its active collaboration with LIT.

“What an honor, thank you to the LIT board. When I stumbled upon LIT a couple of years ago, I could not begin to describe how impactful this organization has been to my company. Thank you for the award,” said Anthony Valdiosera, CEO and co-founder, VST Engineering, during his acceptance speech.

Leadership Academy capstone presentations

The Leadership Academy capstone presentations were a key highlight, with participants showcasing projects they had worked on for five months. Notable presentations included one by Ramiro Navarro Jr. of Cherriots and Michael Guzman of Denver Regional Transportation District, who presented on the topic of onboarding transit board members. Their research will be published as a white paper by LIT.



Employee Resource Group (ERG) Meeting

LIT hosted its first-ever ERG meeting, which brought together cohorts from WeDriveU, TriMet and Sound Transit for an in-depth discussion on creating support structures for ERGs. This meeting laid the groundwork for future LIT programming to help organizations establish and manage ERGs effectively.

Scholarship Awards and Graduation Celebration

Sponsored by WeDriveU, the summit’s celebratory evening recognized Leadership Academy graduates and scholarship recipients, emphasizing the importance of mentorship and professional development in the transit industry. A total of $40,000 was awarded in scholarships this year.

Saturday breakout sessions

Saturday’s programming brought high-energy leadership development sessions, spearheaded by LIT founding board members Alva Carrasco, David Mugica and Aurora “AJ” Jackson. The sessions provided attendees with actionable insights into navigating career challenges, building strong professional networks and fostering collaboration across generations in the workplace.

One of the highlights was Carrasco’s session, creatively moderated in a late night show-inspired format. Carrasco invited panelists to the stage with their favorite music, infusing the room with excitement and encouraging active audience participation, including some dancing. Attendees shared experiences and strategies for success, creating an atmosphere that blended education with engagement.

The breakout sessions also included a significant discussion on equity in active transportation, hosted by the Transportation Research Board and moderated by LIT Board Director Mariela Garcia-Colberg. This session explored how cities can design transportation systems that are accessible and inclusive, with a focus on ensuring that underrepresented communities, particularly Latinos, benefit from active transportation programs like biking and walking.



Plenary sessions

The plenary sessions featured powerful discussions led by several dignitaries and regional officials, offering attendees insights into the broader impact of public transportation on diverse communities.

Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio and Oregon State Representative Ricki Ruiz (D-40-OR) opened the plenaries by discussing the critical importance of public transportation in serving diverse populations. Both highlighted how transit can be a tool for social equity, providing access to jobs, education and essential services for underrepresented communities.

The Leadership Luncheon featured remarks from Coral Torres-Cruz, U.S. Department of Transportation chief of staff and senior advisor to the Under Secretary of Transportation, who shared her personal journey as a Latina leader in the federal government. She spoke passionately about her connection to her heritage and how it has shaped her approach to leadership in public service, particularly in transportation.

Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González delivered the keynote address at the luncheon, focusing on the role of regional transit systems in driving sustainable and inclusive growth. He emphasized the importance of local governments and transit agencies working together to ensure that all communities benefit from transportation investments.

Milo Victoria was presented with the 2024 Founders’ Award for his unwavering service to LIT and for serving as the organization’s first board president.

Closing Plenary: Authentic Leadership

The closing plenary was led by Billy Terry, executive director of the National Transit Institute (NTI). In a heartfelt discussion on authenticity in leadership, Terry guided attendees through an exploration of what it means to be an authentic leader. He encouraged participants to explore and dissect the elements of authenticity, identify the barriers and catalysts that influence authenticity in the workplace, and reflect on the decision to embrace or avoid being authentic in professional settings. Terry’s insights left the audience inspired to lead with greater self-awareness and confidence.

2024 Transit Agency of the Year

The Summit also celebrated the accomplishments of Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), which was awarded the prestigious 2024 Transit Agency of the Year award. DART was recognized for its innovative workforce development programs and commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within the agency.

2025 Leadership Summit announcement

LIT also announced the host agency for the 2025 Leadership Summit, Rio Metro Regional Transit District. Next year’s summit will take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In a symbolic ceremony, representatives from TriMet passed a gold-plated baton to Rio Metro, representing the transfer of Summit responsibilities to the new host agency.

Planning for the 2025 Leadership Summit is already underway, building on this year’s success and feedback. LIT continues to foster a sense of belonging and connection for all its members, with anticipation growing for next year’s event in Albuquerque, New Mexico.