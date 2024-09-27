Latinos In Transit celebrates LITLA Class of 2024 with graduation ceremony, awards $40k in scholarships

Latinos In Transit (LIT) announced the graduation of class of 2024 from the Latinos In Transit Leadership Academy (LITLA) program. To honor this year’s class, LIT hosted a graduation ceremony and awards reception on Sept. 14 during the annual Leadership Summit.

Sponsored for a second year by WeDriveU, the event gathered emerging professionals and industry leaders to recognize the efforts aligned with LIT's mission. The reception program

highlighted 31 LITLA graduates and 10 scholarship recipients.

"We are excited to once again celebrate our Leadership Academy graduates and our scholarship

recipients," said LIT Executive Director Christina Villarreal. "LIT is incredibly proud to stand alongside and support the next generation of public transportation professionals. We are committed to expanding our programming and scholarship opportunities to continue to uplift and empower as many Latinos and other minorities in the industry as possible."

The event commenced with a celebration of the 2024 graduates. Now in its third year, LITLA provides training and development opportunities to organizational members aspiring to grow within the transit industry. The academy's curriculum consisted of four tracks with five intensive professional development sessions focused on the specialized technical expertise required for advancement in the sector. As a culmination of their learnings, participants were required to complete a capstone presentation.

“WeDriveU’s partnership with Latinos In Transit reflects our shared passion for giving back and

supporting future generations to achieve their highest potential,” said Erick Van Wagenen, President & CEO, WeDriveU. “It’s very special to help LIT celebrate this program’s success during Hispanic Heritage Month and cheer for WeDriveU’s three graduates and all the participants who represent the brightest in the transportation industry.”

The LIT Board of Directors proudly announce and congratulate the LITLA Class of 2024, which include the following graduates:

New Careers in Transit

Karla Martinez Gallardo, TriMet; Madeline Saldana, Lane Transit District; Meliton Chaidez, DILAX Systems US; and Melissa Martinez, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Leading in Middle Management

Francis Rodriguez, Houston-Galveston Area Council; Marcela Moreno, Massachusetts Bay

Transportation Authority; Brian Ramirez, WeDriveU; Lourdes Melissa Gomez, Sound Transit; Dioselyn Ayala-Moreno, SunLine Transit Agency; Cristobal Villegas, Jr., Utah Transit Authority; Nelson Valle, Transdev; Gaston Eugenio Kelly, Uber Technologies; Yanior Concepcion, Transdev; Matthew Nakano, Foothill Transit; Elizabeth Zambrano, Access Services; Maria Cristina Hallner, WeDriveU; Ruben Ledesma, WeDriveU; Sanskrit Singh, WSP; Edith Hernandez, SunLine Transit Agency; Eva Esquivel, HNTB Corporation; Lourdes L. Alvarez, Foothill Transit; Arantxa Contreras, Keolis; and Jessica Leon, SunLine Transit Agency.

Making of an Executive

Jonathan Javier, Keolis; Daniela Waltersdorfer, HNTB; Hector Vargas, MV Transportation; Jesse Soto, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority; Ruben E Mendoza, MV Transportation; and Luefras Robinson, WSP.

Transit Board Leadership

Ramiro Navarro, Salem Area Mass Transit District d/ba Cherriots; and Michael Guzman, Denver

Regional Transit District.

LIT celebrates scholarship recipients

Following the LITLA graduation ceremony, LIT continued with its scholarships and awards reception. In 2022, LIT initiated a scholarship program to support Latinos and other minorities in their pursuit of educational advancement. The scholarship's purpose is to create opportunities for underserved and/or underrepresented individuals pursuing degrees and/or certifications from accredited educational institutions in a public transit-related field of study. LIT collaborated with Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT), the North American Transit Alliance (NATA), and Stacy Witbeck to secure additional funds for scholarship awards.

An evaluation committee selected 10 individuals for a scholarship. The 2024 scholarship recipients are:

LIT/Stacy Witbeck Scholarship - Jorge Diaz-Gutierrez

LIT/Stacy Witbeck Scholarship - Dominick Castro

LIT/NATA Scholarship - Zachary Perez

LIT/PRT Scholarship - Gema Martinez

LIT/PRT Scholarship - Crystal Royval

LIT/PRT Scholarship - Nicolas Uribe

LIT Scholarship - Bernadette Armendariz

LIT Scholarship - Merab Talamantes

LIT Scholarship - Marcus Peoples

LIT Scholarship - Michael Alvarado

LIT continues to expand its programs to serve minorities across the United States. To continue its

mission, LIT's strategic plan focuses on increasing accessibility for advancement and development opportunities for its members. Planning for the 2025 Leadership Academy and scholarship program is already underway, and the organization invites those in the transit industry to become a member of the organization to take advantage of these opportunities. Those interested in contributing to the scholarship fund can visit LIT’s website.