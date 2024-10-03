LIT names organization’s first board president as recipient of this year’s Founders’ Award

Latinos In Transit (LIT) announced Milo Victoria, LIT’s first board president, as this year’s recipient of the Founders’ Award. Victoria was presented the award during the leadership luncheon at LIT’s 2024 Leadership Summit in Portland, Ore.

“Thank you so much mi gente. From my humble beginnings as a little kid on a little island that’s not even on a map to becoming a CEO of a transit agency and running the bus operations in Washington, D.C., it was very special to me to be able to hold these positions,” said Milo Victoria, president and CEO, Victorious Gold Partners, LLC. “ Thank you, felicidades.”

Victoria has long been a cornerstone of LIT. A true advocate for LIT’s mission, he has consistently served as a trusted advisor and mentor to many organizational members. When LIT was just beginning, he stepped into the challenging role to be the organization’s first board president. Alongside the other founding members, he guided the organization through its formative years, watching it flourish and succeed. After many years of service, he continues to be an active participant, offering guidance drawn from his vast experience in the transit industry.

“Milo’s steadfast dedication and contributions have shaped Latinos In Transit into the thriving organization it is today,” said LIT Executive Director Christina Villarreal. “We are grateful for his leadership and unwavering support. In recognition of his service, we are proud to honor Milo Victoria with the 2024 Latinos In Transit Founders Award.”

Victoria has more than 49 years of metropolitan transit operations experience. He has led multiple agencies through the years with thousands of employees on his teams while bringing numerous projects to fruition. He has held several executive roles, including CEO of Omnitrans, the assistant general manager of bus service for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), and the deputy executive officer for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, among other roles.

In his leadership roles, he was responsible for the grant acquisition, construction, initiation and operation of Omnitrans’ first Bus Rapid Transit route; and he managed and led the overall performance of bus service for WMATA, which includes a fleet of 1,500 buses and 4,000.

“I am honored to celebrate this year's Founders’ Award recipient. Milo's exceptional dedication and impact embodies the very spirit of Latinos In Transit, inspiring us all to continue striving for excellence,” said LIT Board President Herold Humphrey. “As the first-ever president of the organization, Milo laid the foundation for the values, vision, and community spirit we uphold today. His contributions continue to inspire us all, and this recognition is a testament to his profound impact on our organization and its mission. We are deeply grateful for his unwavering dedication and passion.”

The Founders’ Award is a prestigious recognition and symbolizes the highest honor within LIT. It’s presented to individuals or organizations who have made exceptional contributions, demonstrated outstanding leadership, and played a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of LIT. Recipients of this award are celebrated not only for their historical significance but also for their enduring influence, as their legacy serves as a source of inspiration and a reminder of the organization's roots. They are visionary leaders, innovators, and trailblazers who helped lay the foundation for LIT's success, and whose dedication and commitment continue to inspire and guide others.

Past honorees include Terry Solis, 2018; Flora Castillo, 2019; MV Transportation Inc., 2021; and Nuria Fernandez, 2023.