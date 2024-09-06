Latinos In Transit to livestream Cafe Con LIT series from 2024 Leadership Summit

Latinos In Transit's (LIT) annual Leadership Summit, taking place Sept. 12-14, 2024, in Portland, Oregon, will not only feature an expanded program but will also introduce a new addition to its lineup–Cafe Con LIT: Live from the Summit, sponsored by Sound Transit.

Cafe Con LIT (CCL) is LIT’s monthly virtual talk show, held every third Friday. It features rotating guests who discuss key public transportation topics and foster vital conversations for the industry. For the first time ever, this program will be livestreamed with an in-person audience during the Summit, bringing an interactive component to its well-established virtual platform.

In an effort to ensure inclusivity, access to the livestream will be free, enabling virtual audiences to tune in, interact, and experience this special session regardless of location. This event is open to both LIT members and non-members alike.

“We are very excited to have our very first live Cafe Con LIT,” said Herold Humphrey, LIT’s Board President. “It has always been our goal to make our programming affordable and accessible to as many people as possible. Our Summit registration rates are among the most affordable, and now, offering the live stream allows even more people to be part of this incredible event.”

Cafe Con LIT: Live from the Summit will take place on Friday, September 13, with the

livestream beginning at 8:45 AM PDT. The featured speakers include:

Moises Gutierrez, Deputy CEO of Sound Transit

Osvaldo “Ozzie” Gonzalez, Immediate Past Board President for TriMet

Karol Orozco, President of TriMet’s ERG and Senior Project Manager in the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access Office

Registration for the live stream is now open and available on LIT's website.