MDOT releases Draft Consolidated Transportation Program for FY’s 2025-2030

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) released its Draft Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP) for Fiscal Years (FY) 2025-2030, outlining an $18.9 billion balanced plan that makes strategic investments to further the safety of the state's transportation system and maintain operations. MDOT says it continues to face slow economic growth, which places downward pressure on transportation revenues, alongside increased costs for materials and labor. As a result, the department's six-year capital program will decrease by $1.3 billion relative to the Final Consolidated Transportation Program for FY’s 2024-2029.

“Despite significant budgetary challenges, the Maryland Department of Transportation continues to prioritize the safety of all who use our transportation system and make investments in projects that will help grow our economy," said MDOT Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld.

Important investments in the nearly $19 billion program include:

Protecting Highway User Revenues and Locally Operated Transit Systems grants

Advancing electric vehicle charging infrastructure, active transportation and new federally funded resiliency and carbon reduction projects across the state

Funding the Howard Street Tunnel to support the growth of the Port and with it, the creation of thousands of family-sustaining careers

Funding the A/B Connector project to support the continued operations and passenger experience at BWI Marshall Airport

Funding the Purple Line and Frederick Douglass Tunnel projects

Supporting the project development process for the Baltimore Red Line and Southern Maryland Rapid Transit

The six-year Draft CTP outlines capital investments in each mode funded by the Transportation Trust Fund: Maryland Aviation Administration, Maryland Port Administration, Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), Motor Vehicle Administration, State Highway Administration and The Secretary's Office, as well as Maryland's investment in the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The MTA’s toll facilities are financed, constructed, operated and maintained with toll revenues paid by customers using those facilities and represent an additional $5.1 billion investment in the state's transportation system in FY’s 2025-2030.

Draft CTP reflects funding stressors, budget challenges and prioritizing investments

MDOT notes revenue forecasts for several important funding sources for the department, including the gas tax, titling tax, transit fares and vehicle registration, were revised downward to reflect results from this past FY. This, combined with existing funding commitments such as operating expenses, support for local governments through increasing Highway User Revenues and Purple Line payments, leaves MDOT with fewer state dollars than anticipated to match federal funding for highway and transit projects. The reduced ability to fully leverage federal funds is a driving factor behind the $1.3 billion in reductions and will result in certain projects being deferred due to fiscal constraints.

The department has made the targeted and strategic decision to focus on operations and safety while deferring certain initiatives. Some of the deferrals include system preservation needs across all modes, transitioning the MTA’s bus fleet to zero-emission vehicles and pausing the design of major highway expansion projects at logical milestones. In 2023, MDOT was able to balance the budget thanks to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s one-time $150 million in funding and additional revenue sources passed by the General Assembly. MDOT notes those funds were critical in helping to mitigate the reductions in the FY 2025-2030 CTP, protect vital operating activities and fund local Highway User Revenue and Locally Operated Transit System grants.

The release of the draft program launches MDOT’s public engagement process that includes a meeting in every Maryland county and Baltimore, Md., city to receive input from local officials and the public. This year’s tour is scheduled to take place between September and October, with local jurisdictions hosting the meetings.

Following the tour, MDOT will finalize the Draft CTP and submit the Final FY 2025-2030 CTP to the Legislature in January 2025 for consideration during the 2025 General Assembly session.

The full Draft FY 2025-2030 CTP can be found on MDOT’s website.