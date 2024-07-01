Baltimore Red Line project to be light rail

The Baltimore Red Line project that was revived in 2023 by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will be a light-rail line that will address a wide gap in east-west transit service between Bayview and Woodlawn, Md., through downtown Baltimore City. In addition, the Red Line will provide access to thousands of jobs in the Baltimore region, connecting communities to vital educational and employment centers.

“Transportation mobility and the access it affords is a foundation for economic vitality,” said Gov. Moore. “As the economic engine for our state, the greater Baltimore region deserves great transit—and together, we are investing in the infrastructure to make sure that everyone in the region can get from where they live to where opportunity lies. The Red Line will give Baltimoreans a convenient and sustainable way to travel and help unleash the full economic potential of this region.”

The selection of light-rail as the mode of transportation is based on technical analysis, including access, travel time, connections, reliability and ridership, in addition to consideration of the line’s cost effectiveness and significant and continuous input from the public.