MDOT MTA launches Zero-Emission Bus Pilot Program

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) has launched its Zero-Emission Bus Pilot Program. The pilot program will add seven new zero-emissions buses to the agency’s local bus fleet while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality throughout the Baltimore, Md., region.

“Today, we continue our work to make Maryland the cleanest, greenest and most sustainable state in the nation – and we are going to do it in a way that creates new pathways to prosperity for all, and not just some,” said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. “I am proud that today’s launch is a step forward in our state’s environmental goals and allows us to work alongside the Maryland Department of Labor to create new apprenticeship programs in bus maintenance. This is what partnership looks like, as we work to make Marylander safer and more competitive. We don’t have to choose between tackling climate change and growing our economy – we can, and we will, do both.”

The pilot program is part of the MTA’s planned conversion to a zero-emission bus fleet and reinforces the Moore-Miller Administrations’ commitment to its goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent by 2031 and achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2035.

In December 2021, the MTA revealed its plans to transition to zero-emissions buses, achieving 50 percent of the fleet by 2030 as outlined by the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act Plan. The first seven zero-emission battery-electric buses underwent commissioning and road testing before being deployed to regular service as a pilot to inform the transformation of the 750-bus fleet.

“MTA’s zero-emission electric buses are the next step in electrifying our transportation network to reach Maryland’s climate goals and invest in new training opportunities,” said MDOT Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “Thanks to Gov. Moore’s leadership, MDOT is launching a new apprenticeship program with our union partners specifically designed to train zero-emission bus maintenance mechanics and ensure our workforce has the tools and training needed to maintain the new fleet of zero-emission buses.”

“Transit is an essential part of reducing our carbon footprint and improving our environment,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “Our Zero-Emission Pilot Program is just one of the many ways we’re focused on creating a more sustainable future.”

The pilot program is operated out of MTA’s Kirk Bus Division, which is being retrofitted with charging stations to accommodate the new battery-electric buses. The program will provide qualitative data, which will inform bus operations, scheduling, maintenance and procurement for future bus division transitions.