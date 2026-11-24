Virginia Railway Express (VRE) has renamed the rail yard formerly known as Seminary Yard to Independence Yard, marking the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held with community partners. In addition to the renaming, the agency also notes that the event marked the completion of the first phase of site improvements and rehabilitation efforts that activate the site for substantial VRE rail operations.

VRE acquired the rail yard located in the city of Alexandria, Va., earlier this year through a purchase agreement with the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority for $35.8 million, as part of a five-year, $155 million agreement between the two parties for the transfer of four separate property interests. The agency says the facility fills a crucial operational need by providing midday storage for its trains, supporting more enhanced and more efficient rail operations across the system. VRE says that it has previously relied upon Amtrak’s Ivy City Coach Yard in Washington, D.C., for midday train storage, requiring significant schedule coordination.

“Independence Yard is more than a new name. It demonstrates what this facility means for VRE and the riders we serve,” said VRE CEO Katie Choe. “Owning this strategically located yard gives us the independence to store, maintain and position our trains where and when they’re needed. That means more efficient operations today and a stronger foundation for the service our riders will count on in the years ahead.”

The agency notes that the renaming is a nod to the 250th anniversary of the nation’s independence. For VRE, it noted the name reflects both that milestone and the significance of independent ownership of a strategically located facility during a moment of rebirth for passenger rail in Virginia.

“This celebration reflects what our jurisdictions and partners can accomplish when they work together to accomplish our shared vision for passenger rail,” said VRE Operations Board Chair Andrea Bailey. “In the year we mark 250 years of American independence, it is fitting that VRE takes this step toward greater independence for our own operations. On behalf of the operations board, I thank everyone who helped bring this first phase of improvements to completion.”

The agency says that the increased resiliency in its operations offered by Independence Yard was demonstrated earlier this fall during a 10-day outage at Union Station, as Amtrak conducted critical infrastructure work that also eliminated access into the Ivy City Coach Yard, just north of Union Station and previously VRE’s sole location for midday storage. Independence Yard provided an alternative midday storage option for all VRE trains, allowing VRE to preserve service at all stations south of Union Station during the work.

VRE says it will continue phased improvements to Independence Yard, further preparing the site for operational readiness as VRE looks to introduce first-ever weekend service and weekday bidirectional trips upon the Commonwealth of Virginia’s completion of the new Long Bridge and additional rail infrastructure upgrades as part of the Transforming Rail in Virginia initiative.