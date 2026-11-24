The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) Board of Directors have approved the agency's Stabilization and Financial Recovery Plan for the remainder of fiscal year (FY) 2027. JTA says the plan will establish reporting metrics that allow the board and the public to monitor progress on the FY27 budget.

"The adopted Stabilization and Financial Recovery Plan will focus our time and energy on putting the JTA on sound financial footing this year and beyond. This is an intentional policy shift away from long-term capital projects that cannot be funded in the current environment," said JTA Interim CEO Cleveland Ferguson. "This plan gets the JTA back to the basics and focused on moving people safely, efficiently and cost-effectively. It also highlights a renewed focus on accountability."

JTA notes the plan is a continuation of substantial expense reductions made in September that was designed to pull the agency out of a $39 million budget shortfall. Those actions included:

Ending professional services and other contracts that will save the agency about $25 million.

Eliminating 44 administrative positions as part of a broader restructuring of the organization.

Reducing operations staff by eliminating up to 150 positions.

The agency has also paused Skyway monorail system operations as of Nov. 2 and will be pausing NAVI operations on Dec. 31. The expense reductions also led to the JTA’s most complex fixed-route service changes since 2019. Those changes also began Nov. 2 and missed trips dropped to zero by the third day, according to the agency. The plan approved by the board has a goal of keeping on-time performance above 80% for fixed-route service and above 90% for paratransit services.

According to the agency, planning for FY28 will begin in January to provide a clear picture of where things stand.

"This plan is critical as the board of directors and the JTA executive leadership focus on stabilizing finances and tracking progress to ensure we are moving forward on the right path," said JTA Board Chair Aundra Wallace.

JTA notes the board will get quarterly updates tracking six stabilization goals, including financial responsibility, safety and security, transformative mobility solutions, employee success, customer satisfaction and organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

The plan calls for finishing the Project Development and Engineering Study, along with convening a board subcommittee and a panel of community stakeholders and the public to help guide the next steps for the Skyway and its assets.

While NAVI is paused, the plan directs staff to pursue private-sector opportunities and partnerships for the Autonomous Innovation Center as a source of potential revenue for the JTA.

"This comprehensive plan is necessary for the JTA and the customers that we serve," Ferguson said. "It will require discipline, efficiency and a heightened focus on stabilizing today to restore tomorrow."