JTA Board approves six-month fare-reduction pilot

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) Board of Directors approved a six-month fare reduction pilot program beginning on Feb. 1, 2026. The reduced fares will span across the agency’s range of fare options, including Fixed Route Bus from $1.75 to $1.00, a 43% reduction, and Connexion, from $3.00 to $2.00, a 33% reduction.

“This fare decrease pilot reflects our commitment to putting our community first,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “By lowering fares, we’re removing barriers to mobility and making it easier for people across Jacksonville to access jobs, education, healthcare and opportunity.”

As part of the pilot program, the JTA Board of Directors also made its Neighborhood Autonomous Vehicle Innovation (NAVI) service fare-free, effective Dec. 15, 2025.

“Kudos to this team for coming forward with this suggestion. You didn’t propose a 25-cent cut. You didn’t propose a 50-cent cut. You proposed a 75-cent cut,” JTA Board Chair Aundra Wallace said in a statement. “Affordability is a conversation at every dinner table in this entire region. It’s that type of innovation that goes along with other innovations that’s already taking place as to why the JTA is an efficiently run organization. This is what leadership looks like.”

The JTA Board also announced that it will hold public input meetings regarding the state of its services, including new fleet vehicles, route enhancements, updates on current services and to gather feedback from riders about their experiences. Full details about the January meetings, along with a full update to JTA’s fare schedule, can be found on its website.