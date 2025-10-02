JTA introduces tap-and-ride contactless payment system for NAVI autonomous vehicle service

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) has introduced a new tap-and-ride contactless payment system for its NAVI autonomous vehicle service.

Each NAVI ride costs $1.75, the same as JTA’s fixed-route fares. With the tap-and-ride contactless payment system, riders can pay with a credit or debit card or through mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Seniors 65 years and older with a Florida-issued ID, Duval County Public School students with valid ID and college or trade school students registered through MyJTA will ride free.

JTA notes riders with a STAR card marked with an R qualify for a reduced fare of $0.75 per trip. NAVI ambassadors will be on site to assist riders.