WA: Lewis County Transit board meeting set for Nov. 17

The Lewis Public Transportation Benefit Area, which does business as Lewis County Transit, will hold its next board meeting at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17.

A previously planned Nov. 24 meeting has been canceled.

The Nov. 17 gathering is considered a special meeting. It is open to the public.

The meeting will be held in person at the Port of Chehalis conference room, 321 Maurin Road, Chehalis.

Learn more about Lewis County Transit at https://lewiscountytransit.org/.

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