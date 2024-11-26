King County Council approves new 2025 operating budget

King County Council has approved a 2025 operating budget plan proposed by King County Executive Dow Constantine. The plan notes investments in expanding transit across King County and connecting people to job opportunities via fast, safe, reliable and environmentally sustainable service.

“This budget reflects King County’s values by directing investments toward our environment, shared prosperity and support for those furthest from opportunity, access and justice — building a welcoming community where every person can thrive,” said Executive Constantine. “I want to extend my gratitude to the King County Council for their dedication in passing this budget for 2025, with special thanks to Budget Chair Girmay Zahilay for his thoughtful leadership. I also want to thank the residents of King County who participated in the budget deliberation process.”

The approved budget plans for:

Increasing transit services: $33 million to add 168,500 hours of bus service, including investments for Sound Transit and Seattle Transit Measure supported service, along with investments in mobility services like Access Paratransit, Metro Flex, Community Van and Dial-A-Ride Transit.

Expanding RapidRide bus service: $58 million to improve the RapidRide H Line, to continue planning and design for the RapidRide R, J and K lines and to conduct studies on further network expansion.

Operating new Link light-rail service: $22 million for King County Metro to add staffing and resources to operate and maintain increased service for Sound Transit Link light rail expansions on the Eastside and in Federal Way.

Supporting a safe and secure experience on transit: $23 million to expand cleaning practices for King County Metro’s passenger facilities and buses to increase investments through Safety, Security and Fare Enforcement (SaFE) Reform Initiative pilots to reimagine safety and security functions to ensure equitable and safe services for customers and employees and to continue providing an increased level of transit security officers in the system.

“We look forward to inviting even more people to ride transit and expanding and improving our network,” said King County Metro General Manager Michelle Allison. “Also, in light of a projected financial shortfall by the 2028-2029 biennium, we’ll be working closely with elected officials and other partners next year to inform our pathway moving forward to deliver reliable and growing transit to the region consistent with our policy commitments and values.”