Washington County public transit to transition from Green Mountain Transit to Tri-Valley Transit July 1

Washington County, Vt., residents will see a transition of their public transportation services from Green Mountain Transit (GMT) to Tri-Valley Transit (TVT) on July 1. The transition is part of a larger effort by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) to bring rural and small-town transit under the umbrellas of agencies with a long history of serving those areas of the state.

The county notes TVT plans to maintain all current services without interruption and with no changes to routes or schedules. All rides will also remain fare-free. The Montpelier-Burlington LINK Express service, however, will continue to be operated by GMT out of Burlington, Vt.

To help ease the change, Washington County buses will display a transition logo in the weeks leading up to July 1. According to the county, the approach maintains the familiar GMT logo while also introducing TVT as the new public transit provider, helping riders recognize their buses and services. Local phone numbers will remain the same.

“Our dedicated Washington County team is committed to continuing to serve our community well while we make the transfer to become part of TVT, and I look forward to assuming my new role as TVT’s regional director for Washington County,” said GMT Director of Central Vermont Services Monica White.

The transition will also include demand response services for riders who need access to healthcare and other critical services but do not have their own transportation and cannot access fixed-route buses. Riders who currently use these services will continue to receive them without interruption. At TVT, these services are known as Dial-A-Ride (DAR).

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve Washington County riders and residents,” said TVT Executive Director Jim Moulton. “Our highest priority is maintaining reliable, uninterrupted service. We see public transportation as essential infrastructure that connects people to the places they need to go, and we look forward to helping strengthen quality of life for rural Vermonters in Washington County.”