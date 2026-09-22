WA: Lewis County Transit to hold public meeting on Six-Year Transit Development Plan

The next board meeting of the Lewis Public Transportation Benefit Area, which does business as Lewis County Transit, will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, according to a news release from the organization.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held in person at the Port of Chehalis Conference Room, 321 Maurin Road, Chehalis.

Lewis County Transit is holding this public meeting to review and hear public comments on its Six-Year Transit Development Plan (2026 — 2031) during the regularly scheduled board meeting.

Copies of the draft plan can be reviewed at Lewis County Transit's office at 212 E. Locust St., Centralia. A copy can be downloaded from the Planning and Budgeting page on the Lewis County Transit website, available at https://tinyurl.com/2pc6f662.

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