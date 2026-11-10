CA: Metrolink saved by state: Deep fall train cuts averted by $20 million grant

A last-minute funding grant from the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) will avert proposed train service cuts to Metrolink of up to 40% set for later this month, the state agency announced late Thursday.

As a result, Metrolink will keep Southern California’s regional rail network running without service cuts that were scheduled to take effect in November and December.

CalSTA’s $20 million commitment will help avert those reductions and additional cuts planned for fiscal year 2027-28. The funding would keep Metrolink service running ahead of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Metrolink received $20 million as part of CalSTA’s $66 million in State Rail Assistance funding awarded to multiple projects to protect and improve commuter and intercity rail service statewide. Metrolink’s was the largest award.

The board representing the six-county regional heavy-rail passenger train service voted to reduce service 29% during the week and 40% on the weekend, resulting in an overall 32% cut compared to the 2025 service schedule.

Los Angeles County, where L.A. Metro cut Metrolink funding this year by 3%, would have seen cuts to its Antelope Valley Line — a 67% reduction on the weekend and 27% drop during the week. Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties, which did not slash Metrolink funding, was scheduled to see cuts of up to 36%.

The averted cuts would have slashed half of Orange County’s weekend service and 38% of its weekday trips, which would have meant there would be no weekday service to Oceanside and increased reliance on the Surfliner, which charges higher fares.

Earlier this year the Orange County Transportation Authority announced it would cut 10% of its Metrolink funding.

“Metrolink connects millions of Southern Californians to jobs, school and other daily needs,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “This state investment keeps Metrolink trains running for the workers, students and families who rely on them, and it comes with a clear expectation that Metrolink and its member agencies will work with the state on lasting solutions.”

The support from CalSTA saved Metrolink from a devastating cut in service, as the agency wrestles with difficulty in recovering ridership since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful to Gov. Newsom, Secretary Omishakin and the state of California for recognizing the essential role Metrolink plays in connecting Southern California’s communities,” said Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle in a statement.

“This critical investment helps us maintain the service our riders depend on to get to work. It also provides much-needed stability as we work with the state and our member agencies to build a more sustainable future for regional rail. Reliable, accessible transportation is vital to our region’s economic health and quality of life, and this funding helps ensure we can continue delivering on that commitment,” Kettle added.

In early October, Metrolink said it had to cut service to match revenues. The announcement of the proposed fall service cuts came on the heels of a recent fare increase.

Last month, Metrolink communications director Meredith Yeoman blamed the situation on “an unusually complex budget cycle.” Ridership and fare revenues remain below pre-pandemic levels, operating costs have risen, federal and state funding has changed, and member agencies are facing financial constraints, she said. Before considering service cuts, Metrolink reduced costs and adjusted fares, she added.

She said at the time that even with those actions, the agency board determined service reductions were necessary “to align operations with available resources.”

“There are a lot of people who depend on Metrolink,” said Bart Reed, executive director of The Transit Coalition. “The ridership relies on Metrolink service to connect with families. Metrolink serves them on the weekend, particularly on the Antelope Valley line.”

He said there is regular ridership between South Los Angeles and Palmdale and Lancaster. These riders take the LA Metro A Line light-rail to Union Station. From there, they ride Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line, which stops in Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster, Reed said.

SCNG Staff Writer Rachel Fobar contributed to this article.

©2026 MediaNews Group, Inc.

Visit dailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.