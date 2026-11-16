The Metrolink Board of Directors has approved the agency’s fiscal year 2027 budget, which will maintain existing service levels while preventing weekday and weekend cuts following a $20 million state investment. The agency notes that the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) provided the additional funding—which will deliver financial support through fiscal year 2028—through a special allocation of flexible State Rail Assistance, helping Southern California’s regional passenger rail provider finalize an annual budget that retains continuity of service for the nearly 700,000 people who ride Metrolink each month.

“When our service was at risk, customers, elected officials, business leaders and local organizations all came together to stand behind Metrolink,” said Metrolink Board Chair Doug Chaffee. “That outpouring speaks to the important role regional rail plays in connecting Southern California’s communities and strengthening our economic outlook. We’re grateful to everyone who made their voices heard and to our state partners for listening and responding.”

As a joint powers authority comprised of the Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura, Calif., county transportation agencies, Metrolink runs on an annual budget the agency describes as lean, generally not carrying significant savings from one year to the next. The agency reports that this year’s budget process was particularly complex amid rising operating costs, slower-than-anticipated ridership growth and financial constraints affecting the county member agencies. Metrolink has operated under a continuing resolution since July 1, 2026, allowing additional time to responsibly address these pressures and establish a path forward.

Despite identifying internal cost savings and redistributing a portion of the agency’s annual State Rail Assistance—funding typically reserved for projects, grant matching funds and other non-routine expenditures—to support everyday operations, earlier this fall, that effort included a proposal for targeted schedule reductions that could have taken effect as early as January 2027. Thanks to the state’s one-time financial intervention, those measures are no longer necessary, and Metrolink customers can continue to rely on the existing train schedule.

“This is a tremendous win for the thousands of Southern Californians and visitors who depend on Metrolink to get to work, school and other essential destinations every day,” said Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle. “After months of uncertainty, this $20 million investment means we can maintain current service and provide the stability that our customers and communities expect and deserve. We deeply appreciate [California] Gov. [Gavin] Newsom, [CalSTA] Secretary [Toks] Omishakin and the California State Transportation Agency for recognizing what was at stake and taking action.”

The agency says that the $508.8 million annual budget represents an approximately 0.65% increase over fiscal year 2026 totals, with $355.3 million dedicated to operations and $153.5 million to the capital program. The budget also carries forward an existing restriction on workforce growth, maintaining a fixed year-over-year headcount. Spending priorities reinforce Metrolink’s commitment to safety through continued investment in law enforcement partnerships, security personnel, fleet maintenance and critical railroad infrastructure, including state-of-good-repair projects and capital improvements.

While the agency says this board action is an important step forward, Metrolink also notes that it remains focused on addressing the agency's long-term funding needs and keeping regional rail accessible for future generations.