Hitachi Rail opens new technology center in Toronto

Hitachi Rail has launched its new Canadian technology center in Toronto, investing C$30 million (US$21.3 million) to create a modern hub for more than 1,100 employees and a global center for the development of advanced digital rail technology.

The site is the center of excellence for Hitachi Rail’s signaling and systems business in Canada, according to Hitachi Rail, which oversees the delivery of transformative transit projects across the country, including the Ontario Line and the modernization of signaling on the Toronto Transit Commission Line 2. It is also home to Hitachi Rail’s global digital signaling for subways business. Developed in Toronto, SelTrac™ communications-based train control (CBTC) technology is now deployed on more than 150 lines in 70 cities around the world.

“Almost 50 years after we established our Canadian signaling business in Toronto, Hitachi Rail is demonstrating its continued ambition to lead the industry with investment in the new HQ and technology center. The business is writing the next chapter of a great success story: deepening our Canadian presence, serving major transit programs countrywide and exporting the next generation of rail technology around the world,” said Hitachi Rail Canada Managing Director Arnaud Besse.

The investment comes as Hitachi Rail expands its Canadian technology and engineering capability, including a C$105 million (US$74.5 million) program to develop the next generation of SelTrac™ digital signaling technology, incorporating artificial intelligence, 5G and edge computing.

Hitachi Rail says the new 125,000 square foot headquarters is a tangible expression of its long-term commitment to Canada. Across five and a half floors, the site brings together the people who deliver major transit projects in Canada and around the world, alongside the engineers developing technology for domestic and international markets.

“Our government is protecting Ontario jobs and workers from U.S. tariffs by cutting taxes and red tape and doubling down on our historic C$236 billion (US$167.3 billion) plan to build roads, highways, transit and other critical infrastructure,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford. “We’re proud to welcome Hitachi’s new technology center and 1,100 good-paying jobs as they help deliver the largest public transit expansion in North America.”

One and a half floors are dedicated to advanced engineering simulators where engineers recreate the signaling systems of metro networks around the world in a virtual environment. Using digital twins, Hitachi Rails notes it can develop, test and prove the technology before it is installed on the real railway, helping bring world-leading signaling technology to cities around the world. A few examples of cities that have subway lines simulated include London, New York, San Francisco, Hong Kong, Singapore and most major Canadian cities.

Hitachi Rail says it is investing alongside governments and transit agencies to ensure more of the technology, engineering expertise and skilled workforce needed to deliver Canadian infrastructure.

“At a time of global uncertainty, Hitachi chose Toronto, and they chose Scarborough,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “For almost 50 years, Toronto engineers have built the technology that keeps trains moving in cities around the world. This new headquarters brings 1,100 good jobs to Scarborough and is a testament to our city’s world-class engineering talent. Toronto is a city of ambition, optimism and confidence, and that’s what global companies like Hitachi are investing in.”

The company says the new headquarters strengthens Canada’s sovereign transportation capability by anchoring critical signaling technology, engineering expertise and skilled jobs in Canada. Hitachi Rail further says its ambition is to build on that base by localizing more of its global technology portfolio in Canada, creating new opportunities to export Canadian expertise internationally.

The headquarters also hosts around 100 paid interns each year, many of whom go on to become full-time employees. Hitachi Rail is also developing the next generation of Canadian engineering talent through partnerships with leading universities. With Ontario Tech University, Hitachi Rail says it is developing a Railway Engineering Specialization and, with McMaster University, a bespoke graduate program in Railway Engineering.