Hitachi Rail’s CBTC system launches on Vancouver’s SkyTrain system

Metro Vancouver’s SkyTrain deployed its first new Mark V train on the Expo and Millennium line using Hitachi Rail’s signaling technology, SelTrac™. The deployment of two vehicle on-board controllers on the first train allows SkyTrain to more seamlessly enter the trains into service as part of its network expansion.

Hitachi Rail’s SelTrac™ Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) was developed in Canada and provides the operational backbone of the SkyTrain network. The technology installed on the new train communicates with the existing signaling system from Hitachi Rail. The company notes it provides real-time information on train locations that allows trains to run safely, increase service reliability and provide improved passenger experience.

Hitachi Rail says this fleet expansion is a cornerstone of Metro Vancouver’s 10-Year Transportation Vision, enabling increased service frequency and supporting future extensions that comprise a 28 percent increase in the length of the SkyTrain network. The system expansion encompasses the Broadway Subway and Surrey Langley SkyTrain projects, both to be equipped with Hitachi Rail’s SelTrac™ CBTC technology.

“Hitachi Rail’s 40-plus year partnership with Metro Vancouver’s transit system is a testament to our onboard technology developed right here in Canada,” said Ziad Rizk, managing director of urban rail signaling, Hitachi Rail. “This milestone signifies the next significant stride in our shared journey that commenced in 1986 with the groundbreaking introduction of SkyTrain, the world’s first driverless train system. Our innovative technology seamlessly integrates new vehicles into service, reflecting the collaborative efforts of TransLink, Hitachi Rail and our valued partners. Together, we enhance the passenger experience across one of Canada’s busiest transit networks.”