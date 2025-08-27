Hitachi Rail, Ontario Tech University to launch Railway Engineering Specialization program

Hitachi Rail has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ontario Tech University to launch a Railway Engineering Specialization in September.

The Railway Engineering Specialization will be available to third- and fourth-year students enrolled in manufacturing, automotive, mechatronics and mechanical engineering programs. Students in both software and electrical engineering programs can register for the courses as electives. The program will teach students the skills for railway infrastructure development, track design, signaling systems and rolling stock management.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Hitachi Rail to partner with Ontario Tech University and for the students to leverage experiences from this partnership,” said Hitachi Rail Canada Managing Director Ziad Rizk. “Bridging the gap between industry and classroom will shape a workforce trained and ready to meet real-world challenges. We are greatly looking forward to having the chance to contribute to this discipline and provide opportunities for aspiring engineers in the Canadian rail sector.”

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria added, “Ontario has launched the largest transit expansion in North America, and this first-of-its kind railway engineering program will ensure our province has the talent it needs to deliver game-changing rail infrastructure. Our government is investing C$70 billion (US$50.5 billion) in public transit to expand GO Transit, restore passenger rail service to northern Ontario and build the largest subway expansion in Canadian history, including the Ontario Line subway. Our GO Expansion plan includes the Bowmanville Extension, which will make it easier for post-secondary students to access Ontario Tech University’s campus in Oshawa.”