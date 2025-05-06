Metrolinx expanding GO Service to Niagara area starting May 17

Metrolinx is expanding GO service to the Niagara, Ontario, area on May 17. The expansion will allow all existing Niagara trains on the Lakeshore West GO Line to stop at West Harbour GO Station, with four more train trips to choose from on weekdays and six new trips on weekends.

According to Metrolinx, on May 17, all Niagara trains will stop at West Harbour GO seven days a week, offering better access and convenience for riders, meaning new direct train service between Hamilton, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls on weekends. Additionally, Niagara trips that previously stopped at West Harbor will see a time savings of up to eight minutes in each direction.

Thanks to the new connecting track, trains can now travel directly through the West Harbour GO Station, resulting in a smoother and more efficient journey. Metrolinx says the new track, originally planned to be finished this fall, was completed ahead of schedule, bringing more service to the Hamilton-Niagara Region sooner than anticipated.