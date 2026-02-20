Hitachi Rail breaks ground on new Canadian headquarters in Toronto

Hitachi Rail has broken ground on a new Canadian headquarters building in Toronto, Ontario. The project will cost C$30 million (US$21.9 million) and will host Hitachi Rail’s Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Competence Center, which provides engineering and technical expertise around the world.

The company notes the new headquarters will span 125,000 square feet across 5.5 floors and will be the base for 1,100 Hitachi Rail employees and 100 paid interns. The office is located in Consilium Place in Toronto’s Scarborough district and is due to open in summer 2026.

According to Hitachi Rail, the next generation CBTC technology being developed in Canada will integrate artificial intelligence and 5G to deliver smarter, more efficient and more sustainable subway systems. For transit operators, Hitachi Rail says it will translate to lower operating costs, improved reliability, increased capacity and better journeys for passengers.

“This C$30 million (US$21.9 million) investment reinforces our commitment to Ontario and builds on our rail technology leadership in Canada,” said Hitachi Rail Canada COO Arnaud Besse. “Our new state-of-the-art office will attract the next generation of new tech talent to Hitachi Rail. It will also be the hub for the next generation signaling technology that will increase capacity, improve reliability and reduce costs for transit systems around the world.”