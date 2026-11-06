MI: MDOT releases $19.4 billion five-year transportation plan, here are Mid-Michigan projects

MDOT has released its annual Five-Year Transportation Program that outlines planned investments across all modes early in the planning process to support program delivery, encourage local coordination, and provide opportunities for public engagement.

Today, the State Transportation Commission approved the final version of the Michigan Department of Transportation 2027-2031 Five-Year Transportation Program. The plan has been published on the MDOT website and will be transmitted to the Michigan Legislature, state budget director, and the House and Senate fiscal agencies by March 1, 2027, as required under state statute.

The Five-Year Transportation Program contains a list of planned projects for the MDOT Trunkline Highway program (state-maintained roads, bridges and facilities), as well as information on the Public Transportation, Rail and Aeronautics programs.

This includes a number of projects across Mid-Michigan. Here are the projects listed to be taking place in Mid-Michigan. This includes the length of these projects and the years these projects take place.

Midland Area

Bad Axe Area

Big Rapids Area

Manistee Area

This year’s Five-Year Transportation Program includes $19.4 billion in anticipated state and federally funded investments, with:

$13.7 billion in Highway Program projects focused primarily on repairing and rebuilding MDOT roads and bridges, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan program contributing more than $130 million to that total,

$5.7 billion in multimodal programs, covering MDOT Public Transportation (bus, marine, rail and ports) at $4.8 billion and Aeronautics at $906 million,

The estimated economic and performance impacts of highway and multimodal program investments,

A list of trunkline Highway Program construction projects by county planned for state and/or federal funding over the next five years, and

A summary of results from the public comment period.

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