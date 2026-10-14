MDOT awards $65 million through Infrastructure Projects Authority Fund

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has awarded $65 million in funding through the Infrastructure Projects Authority Fund (IPAF) to support public transportation projects across the state, create or expand transit systems, restore service in communities that have lost access to public transportation and improve regional connections.

In addition, the governor revealed that the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be creating a new position within the state to help coordinate transit and rail operations.

“From rural to urban communities across the state, these investments will help expand vital public transit services and get people where they need to go,” Gov. Whitmer said. “As part of my plan to fix the roads, we’re expanding and improving public transit with new funding and a new role in state government. Today’s announcement will strengthen regional mobility and support innovative transportation solutions, all while helping more Michiganders access jobs, healthcare, education and opportunity.”

IPAF was established as part of the state's fiscal year 2026 budget and roads funding plan and provides dedicated, long-term capital for public transportation. The projects receiving funding represent the first round of funding, not the entirety of the fund.

“MDOT is pleased to award these new transit investments to agencies across the state,” said MDOT Transportation Director Bradley Wieferich. “These investments are made possible by the Neighborhood Roads Fund and provides much needed assistance to transit agencies working to connect riders to daily essentials, including health care services and jobs. Reliable public transportation helps communities thrive. These new transit investments will help us to continue delivering on our mission to serve and connect people, communities and the economy through transportation.”

As part of the funding package, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) will receive $6.6 million to support the study of the Washtenaw Avenue/Huron Street/Jackson Avenue Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. TheRide says the funding will allow them to collect and analyze data and public input, begin preliminary engineering and gain federal approval for the BRT concept.

The Michigan Public Transit Association (MPTA) applauded the announcement.

“This is an exciting and incredibly diverse group of projects that will make a real difference in communities across Michigan,” said MPTA Executive Director John Dulmes. “In some places, these investments will help fill longstanding gaps where residents simply haven’t had access to public transportation. In others, they’ll help agencies try new approaches and build stronger regional connections. These investments are absolutely worth celebrating, but new projects also need strong transit systems behind them. Rising fuel costs are another reminder that Michigan needs sustainable funding to maintain the service people depend on every day while also investing in the future.”

The full list of projects that were awarded funding can be found on MDOT's website.