ODOT’s Office of Transit awards $106 million in funding to 383 transit projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Office of Transit has awarded $106 million in funding to 383 transit projects throughout Ohio. ODOT’s Office of Transit is awarding the funds through seven separate grant programs that focus on workforce mobility, senior citizen and special needs transportation, rural transit and busing.

“This funding will help ensure that transportation is not a barrier to opportunity. We are improving the quality of life for Ohioans who depend on public transportation to access jobs, education and medical services,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Funding will be used for a variety of purposes, including transit fleet expansion, replacement vehicles, preventative maintenance, facility upgrades, new equipment and technology and operating assistance.

“Transportation isn’t just about moving vehicles; it’s about moving people. These grant funds target the pillar of ODOT’s mission to make transportation accessible, especially in our rural communities,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

The grants are being awarded through the following ODOT programs:

Ohio Transportation Partnership Program II: $37.1 million for 199 various projects intended to provide state funds to rural and urban transit systems in Ohio. Projects include regionalization, coordination, technology, service expansion workforce initiatives and healthcare initiatives.

Specialized Seniors & Individuals with Disabilities Transit Program: $8.7 million to 83 projects intended to enhance mobility for seniors and people with disabilities in small urbanized and rural areas. Funding goes to agencies that serve the special needs of transit-dependent populations beyond traditional public transportation services.

Ohio Workforce Mobility Partnership Program: $8.6 million to support 31 projects in rural and urban areas that easily and efficiently transport people to economically significant employment centers or to places of employment outside of the community they live in.

Buses & Bus Facilities Program: $5 million for 66 capital projects to assist with the purchase of capital assets for public transit systems in rural portions of the state.

Mobility Management Program: $4.6 million for five regional planning and 34 local mobility management projects dedicated to increasing access to mobility for Ohioans by increasing understanding and awareness of transportation needs, promoting coordination of transportation options to meet needs and building sustainable and healthy communities by integrating transportation into planning and programs.

Ohio Intercity Bus Program: $3.3 million for three projects dedicated to addressing the intercity bus transportation needs of the entire state. The program supports projects that provide transportation between non-urbanized areas and urbanized areas that result in connections of greater regional, statewide and national significance.

The grant programs are funded through state general revenue funds and Federal Transit Administration funding awarded to ODOT.

