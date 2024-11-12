Michigan State Transportation Commission finalizes MDOT 2025-2029 Five-Year Transportation Program

The Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) State Transportation Commission (STC) has approved the final version of the MDOT 2025-2029 Five-Year Transportation Program (5YTP). The plan will be posted on the MDOT website and sent to the Michigan Legislature, state budget director and the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate fiscal agencies by March 1, 2025, as required under state statute. MDOT invited public and stakeholder input on the draft document from Aug. 2 to Sept. 3.

The 5YTP contains a list of planned projects for the MDOT Trunkline Highway program (state-maintained roads, bridges and facilities), as well as information on the public transportation, rail and aeronautics programs. The document helps connect MDOT’s long-range goals and strategies for asset management with project programming and monitoring of performance measures and budget targets and sets a foundation for trunkline projects in the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). Highlights of this year’s 5YTP include:

$15.5 billion in anticipated state and federally funded investments, with:

$10.8 billion in highway program projects focused primarily on repairing and rebuilding MDOT roads and bridges, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan program contributing more than $270 million to that total. $4.7 billion in multimodal programs, covering MDOT public transportation (bus, marine, rail and ports) at $3.7 billion and aeronautics at $1 billion.

Highlights on highway, public transportation and aeronautics program initiatives and challenges, along with progress on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

A summary of public comments received during the comment period.

The final approved version can be found here.