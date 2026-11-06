City of Converse voters elect to remain in VIA's transit system

During Tuesday's general election, city of Converse, Texas, voters elected to remain in the VIA Metropolitan Transit (VIA) system, with 78.5% voting against withdrawal.

“We’re grateful to Converse voters for this clear vote of confidence,” said VIA Board Chair Laura Cabanilla. “Reliable transportation connects employers to the workforce they need, gives residents access to opportunity and supports the business expansion that keeps our region competitive. Converse’s decision is an investment in our shared economic future, and we’re proud to continue that work together.”

According to the San Antonio Express News, leaving VIA's system would have allowed the city to access the half-cent of sales tax revenue within its limits that is now directed to VIA, amounting to $2.2 million this year and a projected $3 million by 2030. The news report also says the city had proposed to replace VIA with on-demand van rides offered by Alamo Regional Transit.

The agency notes it continues to invest in service improvements and regional connectivity, which has equated to 2.7 million additional trips this year compared to the same period in 2025. The VIA Rapid Green Line, now under construction, and Silver Line, which is in design, will further strengthen connections across the region.

"This is a tremendous affirmation of the value our community sees in VIA and the role public transportation plays in our region's future," said VIA President and CEO Jon Gary Herrera. "We're grateful to the Converse voters who recognize the importance of staying connected and to the customers who count on us every day. VIA is helping drive this region's growth, and we're proud to have Converse remain part of that momentum. We're just getting started."